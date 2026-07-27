LTM Partners With Cognition To Cut Cyber Risk In Financial Services, Onboards AI Engineer 'Devin’

LTM Ltd. has partnered with Cognition, the AI lab behind autonomous software engineering agent Devin, as the technology services company looks to strengthen cybersecurity and reduce vulnerability risks for financial services firms.

As part of the strategic partnership, LTM has onboarded Devin, Cognition's autonomous AI engineer, into its BlueVerse™ RightLogic cybersecurity framework. The companies will initially focus on financial services, combining LTM's sector expertise with Cognition's AI-led software engineering capabilities.

The partnership comes as financial institutions accelerate artificial intelligence adoption while grappling with increased cyber exposure across banking infrastructure, applications, software supply chains and governance systems.

How BlueVerse™ RightLogic And Devin Will Work

LTM's BlueVerse™ RightLogic is designed to identify, assess and remediate cyber vulnerabilities. The framework can address risks across banking applications, AI systems and software supply chains, including threats affecting capital markets trading infrastructure, card networks and payment processing systems.

The platform takes findings from cybersecurity scanners already used by enterprises and prioritises vulnerabilities based on business criticality and regulatory exposure. High-confidence fixes are then routed to Devin for end-to-end remediation, while LTM engineers address more complex cases.

Importantly, fixes are reviewed by professionals before being merged. LTM said the service is designed to increase coverage of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) backlogs to around 80% from roughly 60%.

Also Read: LTM Q1 Results: Net Profit Grows 5.3%, Meets D-Street Expectations.

Five Joint Offerings Planned

LTM and Cognition plan to jointly roll out five AI-led offerings covering cybersecurity, application modernisation, software development, DevOps transformation, technology-business integration, and database migration.

Harsh Naidu, Chief Business Officer – Banking & Financial Services at LTM, said the integration of BlueVerse™ RightLogic with Devin would help financial institutions tackle security challenges while scaling AI adoption.

"The Financial Services sector is under constant pressure to strengthen security while accelerating AI adoption. Through BlueVerse™ RightLogic and Devin, we are helping clients reduce vulnerability backlogs, automate remediation, and improve cyber resilience across financial services, empowering them to innovate faster without compromising security," he said.

LTM said it has already trained a large pool of engineers on Devin, with several completing hands-on workshops. The companies plan to expand the partnership across more LTM business practices and industries over the next year.

"Security has become a volume problem that no human team can staff its way out of. Devin lets security teams move from reporting issues to resolving them, and LTM brings the expertise and customer relationships to deliver that outcome at enterprise scale," said Gardner Johnson, Global Head of Partnerships at Cognition.

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Stock Price Movement

Shares of LTM were up by 1.9% in intraday trade on Monday, trading around Rs 4,170 apiece on NSE.

Even though the stock has been rallying since the past month, gaining over 10.5% during the period, it has been down since the beginning of 2026, losing close to 32%.

Also Read: LTM Bets On AI: CEO Venu Lambu Expects Revenue Share To Jump From 12% To 50% In 5 Years.

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