Govt Debunks Fuel Contamination Rumours: Just Two Cases Found Nationwide

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas has dismissed social media rumours claiming widespread fuel contamination across India, stating that only two isolated cases have been detected nationwide. The clarification was posted by the Ministry in a post on X.

The Ministry stated, "It is hereby clarified that fuel quality is monitored on a regular basis by Oil Marketing Companies. In addition to the advanced and elaborate testing protocols already in place, further checks have been instituted including water ingress testing 8-12 times a day in over 87,000 outlets. Over 2000 samples have also been tested for chloride/sulphide. Only 2 cases of chloride contamination have been found in the entire country till now and sales from those pumps were suspended immediately."

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The Ministry urged the public not to believe or circulate unverified messages relating to fuel contamination, stating that such claims are misleading and create unnecessary public concern.

The clarification comes amid increased misinformation on social media regarding petroleum products. The Ministry reiterated that India's petroleum supply chain remains robust, with adequate stocks and quality control mechanisms in place to ensure safe fuel reaches consumers, the Times of India reported.

The Ministry stated that India's fuel distribution network continues to operate normally and that there is no evidence of widespread contamination of petroleum products. It described viral claims suggesting otherwise misleading.

According to the Ministry, consumers who suspect fuel contamination at a retail outlet should report the matter to the concerned Oil Marketing Company or the appropriate authorities so that it can be investigated as reported by the Times of India.

The Ministry's statement forms part of the government's broader effort to counter misinformation related to petroleum products and reassure consumers that there is no nationwide fuel quality issue.

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