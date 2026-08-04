UP Supplementary Budget: Ganga Expressway Expansion, Power Sector Bailout Take Top Billing

The Uttar Pradesh government has tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 59,019.54 crore for 2026-27 before the state legislature, with expansion of the Ganga Expressway network and a bailout for loss-making power distribution companies emerging as the biggest-ticket items.

The demand, presented on Tuesday under Article 205 of the Constitution, comprises Rs 17,399.50 crore on the revenue account and Rs 41,620.04 crore on the capital account.

After netting off Rs 11,240.97 crore expected from the Centre, the net additional burden on the state's Consolidated Fund works out to Rs 47,778.57 crore.

Ganga Expressway Network Gets Major Push

The Industry Department (Heavy and Medium Industries) has been allocated Rs 20,905.88 crore in supplementary capital funds, largely for Ganga Expressway-linked construction and land acquisition.

This includes Rs 6,580 crore to extend the expressway from Prayagraj through Mirzapur, Varanasi and Chandauli to Sonbhadra as the Vindhya Expressway, and Rs 5,780 crore to extend it from Meerut to Haridwar, with land purchase accounting for the bulk of both sums.

A further Rs 2,380 crore has gone to the Vindhya Expressway's Purvanchal link spur, alongside smaller allocations for green-field links via Farrukhabad and Bulandshahr, and Rs 3,000 crore for industrial area expansion.

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Power Sector Bailout

The Energy Department has received Rs 7,422.27 crore, dominated by a Rs 6,958 crore grant to cover accumulated losses of state power distribution companies under the Centre's revamped distribution sector scheme.

This includes Rs 64.27 crore toward interest on 2015 discom restructuring bonds and Rs 400 crore for the upcoming 3x800 MW Meja-II thermal power project.

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Other Major Allocations

Rural Development has been allocated Rs 14,265.75 crore, mostly for VB GRM G (earlier MGNREGA), the Viksit Bharat employment mission and PM Awas Yojana (Gramin).

Scheduled Caste welfare schemes received a combined Rs 5,845.35 crore, Women and Child Welfare Rs 911.28 crore, disaster relief Rs 739 crore, and Medical (Allopathy) Rs 1,196 crore.

The note, signed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Deepak Kumar, says the additional expenditure will be financed through market borrowings, targeted revenue collection, and cuts in non-productive spending, in line with the state's Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2004.

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