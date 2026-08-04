Q1 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, Pidilite Industries, Marico, Shriram Finance Among 100+ Companies Reporting Earnings

More than 130 listed companies, including Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, Pidilite Industries, Marico, Shriram Finance and Godrej Properties, are scheduled to announce their Q1 FY27 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Investors will track profit growth, margins, management commentary and forward guidance as the earnings season gathers pace.
The earnings announcements come as investors assess whether corporate profitability can be sustained amid mixed domestic demand and an uncertain global macroeconomic environment.
Q1 Results Today: Key Companies To Watch
- Bharti Airtel
- ONGC
- Nykaa
- Pidilite Industries
- Marico
- Shriram Finance
- Godrej Properties
- Kalyan Jewellers India
- MCX
- NHPC
- United Breweries (UBL)
- UNO Minda
- PNB Housing Finance
- Tata Investment Corporation
- Deepak Nitrite
- Protean eGov Technologies
- RITES
- MapMyIndia
- Metro Brands
- Metropolis Healthcare
Full List Of Companies Announcing Q1 Results Today (August 4)
A
- Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. (ABHICAP)
- Adroit Infotech Ltd.
- Agarwal Eye
- Ajmera
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Alkyl Amines Chemicals
- Andhra Paper Ltd.
- Ask Automotive Ltd.
- Avalon Technologies
B
- Bajaj Global
- BASF India
- Bharat Bijlee
- Bharatse
- Bharti Airtel
- Bharti Hexacom
- BWLLTD
C
- Capillary Technologies
- Castrol India
- Chemcrux Enterprises
- Chowgule Steamships
- CL Educate
- Creative Newtech
- COCHMAL
D
- DEE Development Engineers
- Deepak Nitrite
- Dhampur Sugar Mills
- Dredging Corporation of India
E
- Edvenswa Enterprises
- EIH Associated Hotels
- Elantas Beck India
- Emami
F
- FGP
- Fine-Line Circuits
- Fortis MLR
- Ganesh Consumer Products
- Gayatri BioOrganics
G
- Godrej Properties
- Graphite India
- Grauer & Weil
- Greaves Cotton
H
- Happy Forgings
- Hindustan Foods
- Hindustan Media Ventures
I
- IITL Projects
- Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA)
J
- Jaybharat Maruti
- Jyoti Structures
K
- Kajaria Ceramics
- Kalyan Jewellers India
- KDDL
- KEMP
- Keystone Realtors
- Krystal Integrated Services
- KSB
L
- Likhami Consulting
- Looks Health Services
M
- Magadh Sugar & Energy
- Maithan Alloys
- MapMyIndia
- Margo Finance
- Marico
- Master Trust
- MCX
- Mesco
- Metro Brands
- Metropolis Healthcare
- Modella Woollens
- Morepen Laboratories
- Motherson Sumi Wiring India
N
- North Eastern Carrying Corporation
- Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund
- Nettlinx
- NHPC
- Nile
- Nykaa
O
- ODIGMA
- ONGC
- Optiemus Infracom
- Orkla India
P
- Permanent Magnets
- Phosphate Company
- Pidilite Industries
- PNB Housing Finance
- Pondy Oxides & Chemicals (POCL)
- Prince Pipes & Fittings
- Protean eGov Technologies
- PTC India
R
- Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
- Regis Industries
- Repro India
- Resonance Specialties
- RITES
- Rashi Peripherals
- R Systems International
S
- Safari Industries
- Sanofi India
- Saregama India
- Sattva Sukun Lifecare
- SBL Infratech
- Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets
- Shriram Finance
- Shriram Pistons & Rings
- Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech
- Shree Precoated Steels
- Shree Securities
- Solitaire Machine Tools
- Starlog Enterprises
- Styrenix Performance Materials
- Sudeep Pharma
- Summit Securities
- Sundram Fasteners
- Symphony
- Syschem India
T
- Tashi India
- Tata Investment Corporation
- Thirumalai Chemicals
- Timken India
- Tirupati Fin-Lease
- TPL Plastech
- Trejhara Solutions
U
- Ugro Capital
- Uniparts India
- United Breweries
- United Foodbrands
- UNO Minda
V
- Vaibhav Global
- Ventive Hospitality
- VRL Logistics
W
- Welspun Enterprises
- Welspun Investments & Commercials
- Wonderla Holidays
- Worth Peripherals
Z
- Zydus Wellness
Bharti Airtel Q1 Results
Analysts believe Bharti Airtel will deliver a robust set of June-quarter numbers on August 4, supported by resilient subscriber additions and steady operational momentum in its wireless business. Market participants will closely monitor the company's progress in trimming costs through its ‘war on waste' programme, alongside fresh commentary on its capital-heavy plan to build a 1 GW data centre network.
ONGC Q1 Results
In an exchange filing dated July 30, the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.
The company further announced that a conference call will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 15:30 PM.
Nykaa Q1 Results
FSN E-Commerce Ventures' (Nykaa) Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) division's brokerage expects net sales value (NSV) and net revenue to expand in the high-20% range during Q1 FY27, reflecting a performance similar to the preceding quarter. It forecasts NSV growth of around 29% and revenue growth of roughly 27%.
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