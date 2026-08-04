Q1 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, Pidilite Industries, Marico, Shriram Finance Among 100+ Companies Reporting Earnings

More than 130 listed companies, including Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, Pidilite Industries, Marico, Shriram Finance and Godrej Properties, are scheduled to announce their Q1 FY27 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Investors will track profit growth, margins, management commentary and forward guidance as the earnings season gathers pace.

The earnings announcements come as investors assess whether corporate profitability can be sustained amid mixed domestic demand and an uncertain global macroeconomic environment.

Q1 Results Today: Key Companies To Watch

Bharti Airtel

ONGC

Nykaa

Pidilite Industries

Marico

Shriram Finance

Godrej Properties

Kalyan Jewellers India

MCX

NHPC

United Breweries (UBL)

UNO Minda

PNB Housing Finance

Tata Investment Corporation

Deepak Nitrite

Protean eGov Technologies

RITES

MapMyIndia

Metro Brands

Metropolis Healthcare

Full List Of Companies Announcing Q1 Results Today (August 4)

A

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. (ABHICAP)

Adroit Infotech Ltd.

Agarwal Eye

Ajmera

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Andhra Paper Ltd.

Ask Automotive Ltd.

Avalon Technologies

B

Bajaj Global

BASF India

Bharat Bijlee

Bharatse

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Hexacom

BWLLTD

C

Capillary Technologies

Castrol India

Chemcrux Enterprises

Chowgule Steamships

CL Educate

Creative Newtech

COCHMAL

D

DEE Development Engineers

Deepak Nitrite

Dhampur Sugar Mills

Dredging Corporation of India

E

Edvenswa Enterprises

EIH Associated Hotels

Elantas Beck India

Emami

F

FGP

Fine-Line Circuits

Fortis MLR

Ganesh Consumer Products

Gayatri BioOrganics

G

Godrej Properties

Graphite India

Grauer & Weil

Greaves Cotton

H

Happy Forgings

Hindustan Foods

Hindustan Media Ventures

I

IITL Projects

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA)

J

Jaybharat Maruti

Jyoti Structures

K

Kajaria Ceramics

Kalyan Jewellers India

KDDL

KEMP

Keystone Realtors

Krystal Integrated Services

KSB

L

Likhami Consulting

Looks Health Services

M

Magadh Sugar & Energy

Maithan Alloys

MapMyIndia

Margo Finance

Marico

Master Trust

MCX

Mesco

Metro Brands

Metropolis Healthcare

Modella Woollens

Morepen Laboratories

Motherson Sumi Wiring India

N

North Eastern Carrying Corporation

Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund

Nettlinx

NHPC

Nile

Nykaa

O

ODIGMA

ONGC

Optiemus Infracom

Orkla India

P

Permanent Magnets

Phosphate Company

Pidilite Industries

PNB Housing Finance

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals (POCL)

Prince Pipes & Fittings

Protean eGov Technologies

PTC India

R

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure

Regis Industries

Repro India

Resonance Specialties

RITES

Rashi Peripherals

R Systems International

S

Safari Industries

Sanofi India

Saregama India

Sattva Sukun Lifecare

SBL Infratech

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets

Shriram Finance

Shriram Pistons & Rings

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech

Shree Precoated Steels

Shree Securities

Solitaire Machine Tools

Starlog Enterprises

Styrenix Performance Materials

Sudeep Pharma

Summit Securities

Sundram Fasteners

Symphony

Syschem India

T

Tashi India

Tata Investment Corporation

Thirumalai Chemicals

Timken India

Tirupati Fin-Lease

TPL Plastech

Trejhara Solutions

U

Ugro Capital

Uniparts India

United Breweries

United Foodbrands

UNO Minda

V

Vaibhav Global

Ventive Hospitality

VRL Logistics

W

Welspun Enterprises

Welspun Investments & Commercials

Wonderla Holidays

Worth Peripherals

Z

Zydus Wellness

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results

Analysts believe Bharti Airtel will deliver a robust set of June-quarter numbers on August 4, supported by resilient subscriber additions and steady operational momentum in its wireless business. Market participants will closely monitor the company's progress in trimming costs through its ‘war on waste' programme, alongside fresh commentary on its capital-heavy plan to build a 1 GW data centre network.

ONGC Q1 Results

In an exchange filing dated July 30, the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The company further announced that a conference call will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 15:30 PM.

Nykaa Q1 Results

FSN E-Commerce Ventures' (Nykaa) Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) division's brokerage expects net sales value (NSV) and net revenue to expand in the high-20% range during Q1 FY27, reflecting a performance similar to the preceding quarter. It forecasts NSV growth of around 29% and revenue growth of roughly 27%.

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