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Bank Holiday On August 8: Will SBI, HDFC And ICICI Branches Be Closed Today?

The closure applies to both public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI bank.

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Bank Holiday On August 8: Will SBI, HDFC And ICICI Branches Be Closed Today?
Bank holiday on August 8; SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches closed today
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Bank branches across India will remain closed on Saturday, August 8, 2026, as it is the second Saturday of the month which is a scheduled bank holiday, according to bank holiday calendars.

The closure applies to both public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC, and ICICI bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) follows a banking schedule under which commercial banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturday of every month.

ALSO READ: August 2026 Bank Holidays: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days; Check Full State-Wise List

While over the counter branch services will not be available, customers can continue to use mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs and digital payment services such as UPI. 

Services that require physical branch intervention will resume once the bank branches are reopened on Monday, August 10, 2026.

The nationwide weekend closures in August include:

  • August 9, Sunday - Weekly holiday
  • August 15, Saturday - Independence Day
  • August 16, Sunday - Weekly holiday
  • August 22, Saturday - Fourth Saturday
  • August 23, Sunday - Weekly holiday
  • August 30, Sunday - Weekly holiday

In addition, state-specific festival holidays can result in further branch closures in particular parts of the country.

The RBI's holiday calendar is therefore state-wise rather than a single identical list for every branch in India.

ALSO READ: FinMin Tables Tax Amendment Bill In Parliament, Paves Way For MDR In UPI Taxations

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