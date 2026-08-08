MTV Hustle Season 5: Release Date, Time, Judges, Prize Money, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

India's popular rap reality show MTV Hustle is returning with a brand-new season, bringing another wave of underground talent to the national stage.

With fresh contestants, a new theme, an upgraded prize and familiar faces returning as mentors, Season 5 aims to celebrate the voices shaping India's rapidly growing desi hip-hop (DHH) movement.

New Theme, Bigger Prize

This year's edition revolves around the theme of Apna Homeground, encouraging contestants to tell stories inspired by their roots, hometowns and personal journeys. The winner will take home Rs 1 crore, the biggest cash prize in the show's history.

Who Will Be Seen This Season?

Badshah returns as the show's Rap Supremo, mentoring contestants throughout the competition. Joining him are EPR, MC Square, Paradox and Agsy, who will guide aspiring rappers as they compete in squad-based challenges.

Like previous seasons, contestants from across India will perform original tracks inspired by their personal experiences, cultures and communities, battling for the title of the country's next rap sensation.

The official contestant lineup has not been unveiled yet.

Speaking about the new season, Badshah said, "Hustle has always been about discovering artists with something real to say. Every season we've seen incredible talent come from every corner of the country and build a place for themselves in Indian hip-hop."

Explaining this season's focus, he added, "The Rs 1 crore winner prize is a reflection of how far the culture has come. This season is all about 'Apna Homeground' because that's where every artist's story begins."

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Previous Winners

Over the years, MTV Hustle has crowned four champions — M-Zee Bella (Season 1), MC Square (Season 2), Uday Pandhi (Season 3) and Lashcurry (Season 4).

About MTV Hustle

Since its launch in 2019, MTV Hustle has grown into one of India's biggest platforms for rap music, introducing several underground artists to mainstream audiences.

The show combines original music, rap battles, storytelling and mentorship, making it a major platform for emerging Desi Hip-Hop talent.

When And Where To Watch?

MTV Hustle Season 5 premieres on August 8, 2026. New episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 PM IST on MTV India, while viewers can also stream the show on JioHotstar.

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Watch The Promo Here:

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