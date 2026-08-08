PNC Infratech Q1 Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Investors will closely track PNC Infratech's key operating and financial metrics as the company releases its Q1FY27 results on Saturday. The focus will be on revenue growth, profitability, order inflows and execution of its project portfolio.

Investors will also watch the construction and development company's outlook for the rest of the financial year, with updates on new project wins, margins and cash flows likely to be in focus.

PNC Infratech, headquartered in Agra, specialises in building highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers and airport runways.

PNC Infratech Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend

PNC Infratech Ltd. will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on Saturday, Aug. 8, to consider and approve the company's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company has not announced any dividend for the quarter so far. PNC Infratech last declared a dividend of Rs 0.60 per share in September 2025.

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PNC Infratech Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company will host a conference call on Monday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m. IST to discuss its financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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PNC Infratech Q1 Results: What To Watch

Revenue growth and profitability

Order inflows and order-book growth

Project execution

EBITDA margin trajectory

Cash flows and working capital

Management outlook for FY27

PNC Infratech Share Price Performance

PNC Infratech shares have fallen nearly 12% over the last five trading sessions, around 2% in six months and 11% year-to-date, while the stock has declined about 26% over the past year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 325.15 on Sept. 17, 2025, on the NSE and recorded a 52-week low of Rs 158.17 on March 30, 2026.

PNC Infratech Q4FY26 Results: Key Highlights

Consolidated net profit up 42.9% at Rs 108 crore vs. Rs 76 crore

Revenue down 5.1% at Rs 1,617 crore vs. Rs 1,704 crore

EBITDA down 23.5% at Rs 277 crore vs. Rs 362 crore

EBITDA margin at 17.1% vs. 21.3%

Chakresh Kumar Jain appointed CFO, in addition to his role as MD

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