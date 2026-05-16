Delhivery Q4 Results: Profit Declines 0.3%, Revenue Rises 30% To Rs 2,850 Crore

Delhivery reported a 0.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY2025-26, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 72.3 crore, compared with Rs 72.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 30% YoY to Rs 2,850 crore from Rs 2,192 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) surged 80% to Rs 214 crore, up from Rs 119 crore a year earlier. The company's EBITDA margin improved to 7.5% from 5.4% in the previous fiscal.

Delhivery FY26 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Down 0.3% At Rs. 72.3 crore Vs Rs. 72.5 crore

Revenue Up 30% At Rs. 2,850 crore Vs Rs. 2,192 crore

Ebitda Up 79.8% At Rs. 214 crore Vs Rs. 119 crore

Ebitda Margin At 7.5% Vs 5.4% YoY

Delhivery Q3 Results Highlights

Delhivery Ltd. reported a 58.5% year-on-year rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs. 34 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs. 25 crore. Revenue was at Rs.2,805 crore compared with Rs. 2,378 crore, up 18%. Ebitda was reported to be up 103% to Rs 209 crore versus Rs. 102 crore. Margin is seen at 7.43% versus 4.3%.

Share price of Delhivery Ltd. saw a 1.16% increase to trade at Rs 475.75 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.19% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

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