Indian Oil Q4 Results Next Week: Check Date, Dividend Details, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter and the financial year ending March 31, 2026, early next week. The company has confirmed its earnings schedule to the stock exchanges.

Indian Oil Q4 Results: Date And Dividend Details

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is scheduled to hold a Board meeting on Monday, May 18, to consider and approve its standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company also informed that the Board may, at the same meeting, consider the declaration of a final dividend for the financial year 2025–26.

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Indian Oil Corporation Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

Indian Oil Corporation has informed that the trading window for dealing in its securities will remain closed from April 1, 2026, to May 20, 2026, both days inclusive, for all designated insiders, in line with the company's Insider Trading Code.

Indian Oil Corporation Q4 Results: Earnings Call

Indian Oil Corporation will participate in a group conference call on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 3 pm IST to discuss the company's financial performance for Q4 FY2025-26.

The call will be accessible through the following dial-in numbers:

Universal Access:

+91 22 6280 1342

+91 22 7115 8243

International Toll-Free Numbers:

Hong Kong: 800964448

Singapore: 8001012045

United Kingdom: 08081011573

United States: 18667462133

Indian Oil Corporation Q3 Results

Indian Oil Corporation reported a strong set of financial results for the December quarter, with standalone net profit rising nearly 60% on a sequential basis and increasing significantly compared to Rs 2,874 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue for the quarter grew 14.3% to Rs 2.04 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.79 lakh crore in the previous quarter. The company's operating performance also improved, with Ebitda rising 43% to Rs 20,824 crore versus Rs 14,583 crore quarter-on-quarter. Profitability strengthened further, with Ebitda margin expanding to 10.2%, compared with 8.2% in the preceding quarter.

Indian Oil Share Price History

Indian Oil share price declined 4.83% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. The stock has fallen 6.44% in the last one month. In the last six months, the share price has been down 22.08%, while year-to-date, it has declined 18.68%. In the last one year, IOC share price has seen a decline of 6.79%.

According to NSE, the stock's 52-week high stands at Rs 188.96, recorded on Feb. 27, 2026, while its 52-week low is Rs 130.22, seen on April 2, 2026. Indian Oil shares ended 3.82% lower at Rs 134.90 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.19% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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