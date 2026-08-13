DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Continues Steady Run, Crosses Rs 58 Crore Worldwide

Tamil film DC continued its theatrical run with a stable performance on its first Wednesday, maintaining a steady hold at the box office after a strong opening weekend.

The film witnessed a routine weekday decline while continuing to attract audiences across its key markets. Its Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, with support from the Telugu release as well. The movie has also added to its overseas earnings, helping its worldwide total move past another milestone.

DC Box Office Collection Day 6

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, DC collected Rs 5 crore net in India on Day 6. This marks a 9.9% drop compared to its Day 5 net collection of Rs 5.55 crore. The film was screened across 4,715 shows on its first Wednesday.

With its latest earnings, the film's total net collection in India stands at Rs 37.5 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 43.12 crore.

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Day 6 Language-Wise Box Office Breakdown

Based on Sacnilk, the Tamil version led the collections on Day 6 with Rs 3.4 crore from 2,252 shows, recording 34% occupancy. The Telugu version followed with Rs 1.4 crore from 1,251 shows at 24% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Hindi version earned 20 lakh from 1,212 shows, registering 9.0% occupancy.

Overseas Performance And Worldwide Collection

Sacnilk reports the film earned Rs 1 crore overseas on Day 6. This has taken its total overseas gross collection to Rs 15.5 crore.

Combining its domestic and international earnings, DC has now collected Rs 58.62 crore worldwide in gross collections after six days in theatres.

About DC

DC is a Tamil action movie that was directed and written by Arun Matheswaran. The film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi. The music for the film was created by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie is presented by Kalanithi Maran and is produced by Sun Pictures. DC is currently running in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions.



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