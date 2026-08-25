527% Returns In One Year: How Transchem's Shift To Broking Triggered A Massive Bull Run

Transchem Ltd.'s stock has delivered a sharp 527% return over the past year, while the stock is up around 73% year-to-date. The shares are currently trading at around Rs 323.

The sharp divergence in returns comes as the company moves away from its earlier business activities and builds a new financial-services platform.

Transchem was originally engaged in chemicals and pharmaceuticals before moving into mushroom cultivation and trading. Its mushroom undertaking was eventually sold, while the company's trading activity was declining in FY26. The annual report shows that revenue from operations fell to nil in FY26 from Rs 2.63 crore in FY25.

Financial Services Push

Transchem amended its objects in October 2025 to include securities and commodities broking, financial advisory and consultancy, portfolio and investment-related services, research and analytics, depository-participant activities and other allied businesses.

The company had not commenced broking or financial-services operations as of March 31, 2026. Its FY26 income was largely driven by interest income from inter-corporate deposits.

Transchem reported total income of Rs 9.26 crore in FY26, down from Rs 11.16 crore a year earlier. Profit after tax stood at Rs 4.30 crore against Rs 5.23 crore in FY25. Interest on inter-corporate deposits contributed Rs 7.68 crore to other income, while a property sale generated a gain of Rs 1.57 crore.

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Greshma Acquisition And Warrants

The company has now completed the acquisition of 100% of Greshma Shares & Stocks Ltd. for Rs 25.91 crore in cash. The transaction was completed on Aug. 17, 2026, making GSSL a wholly owned subsidiary.

GSSL operates in stock broking and capital markets. It is a member of NSE and BSE and a CDSL depository participant, offering equity and derivatives trading, IPO and mutual-fund distribution, ETFs and packaged financial products. Its turnover stood at Rs 5.98 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 11.32 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, Transchem has raised funds through a preferential issue of 6.15 crore warrants priced at Rs 75 each, implying potential gross proceeds of Rs 461.25 crore. The proposed deployment includes Rs 65 crore for acquisitions, Rs 33 crore for technology and platforms, Rs 80 crore for regulatory capital and liquidity, Rs 168.25 crore for margin-trading facilities and Rs 115 crore for general corporate purposes.

With the GSSL acquisition now completed, investors will be watching whether Transchem can convert its financial-services expansion into operating revenue and sustainable earnings. The company itself has said the acquisition is aimed at broadening its revenue base and creating synergies in the financial-services business.

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