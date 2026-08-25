Apple Gears Up to Launch Its First New Mac Mini In Two Years

Apple Inc. is gearing up to launch a new version of its Mac mini desktop computer for the first time in almost two years, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new desktop will debut as soon as the coming days, potentially putting the unveiling ahead of a September event to introduce the next iPhones, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plan isn't public. Apple has tested versions with both the M5 and M6 generations of its processor line.

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The upgrade follows a surge in demand for the current Mac mini, which has become a popular tool for running artificial intelligence applications locally. At the same time, memory-chip shortages have made it harder for Apple to keep the product in stock.

A spokesperson for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

The updated machine is part of a wave of new products coming in the second half of this year. Later this week, Apple is poised to send out invitations for its iPhone launch presentation. That event, which is likely to be held on Sept. 9, will introduce the company's first foldable smartphone, as well as the iPhone 18 Pro line.

The company is also preparing a range of new Apple Watches with minor changes, including upgrades to fitness tracking and a ceramic-case option for Series 12 models. And it's planning to debut fresh AirPods as early as the September product launch event.

The rollout will include new AirPods 5, an update to Apple's entry-level earbuds, the people said. That model was last refreshed in 2024. A camera-equipped version of the AirPods, meanwhile, isn't expected until next year.

Apple is also on track to debut its first-ever smart home device with a screen this year. The product will rely on facial recognition to identify users and display personalized content. The company is readying a new Apple TV set-top box and HomePod mini smart speaker as well.

Other new products this year include a revamped iPad mini with an OLED screen. That technology, short for organic light-emitting diode, offers a crisper picture than the tablet had before and brings it closer in line with more premium iPads. The new model is due to arrive by the end of October.

Additional Macs are coming as well, though they are likely to be further out. That includes an iMac with new color options, as well as a refreshed entry-level MacBook Pro. They will use M6 chips, the upcoming generation.

The most significant Mac introduction in the pipeline will be Apple's first touch-screen computer. The company will add that capability to new MacBook Pro models, in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, that will also include redesigned cases and OLED screens.

The Mac mini will likely be the last new product to launch under the watch of Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, who is handing the reins to John Ternus on Sept. 1. Ternus will oversee the rollout of the foldable iPhone and the other major new products in the company's pipeline.

Looking ahead to 2027, Apple is planning updates to the entry-level iPad and iPad Air; new MacBook Air and MacBook Neo models; second-generation versions of the touch MacBooks that use chips from the upcoming M7 series; a second-generation foldable iPhone; and an iPhone with curved glass to mark the device's 20-year anniversary.

It's also planning a push into AI wearables, starting with the AirPods with cameras. As part of that effort, the company aims to introduce smart glasses that would put it in competition with Meta Platforms Inc. And it's been testing a pendant with cameras that can feed visual data into iPhones for AI processing.

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The Mac mini has been a particular pain point for Apple's supply chain in recent months, with deliveries to customers taking weeks or months to be completed. Cook said the problem would take a while to resolve, and it's unclear how the new model will affect wait times.

The computer is also central to Apple's pledge to bring more manufacturing to the US. Earlier this year, Apple vowed to start producing the Mac mini in Houston later in 2026. Cook toured the factory this month with officials from the Trump administration, which has made domestic manufacturing a key piece of its agenda.

The company had previously assembled the Mac Pro in the US, but that model was discontinued earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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