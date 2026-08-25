Rajnath Singh Approves Technology Transfer Of DRDO Missile Systems To Indian Industry

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of technology for all conventional missile systems developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to eligible Indian defence companies for production in India, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The move aims to increase the role of domestic companies, especially micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, in the defence supply chain, accelerate domestic missile manufacturing, and lessen India's reliance on imports.

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According to the government, qualified Indian firms would be able to produce conventional missile systems developed by the DRDO through knowledge transfer, provided they meet the necessary certifications, qualifications, and legal conditions.

Major Step In Aatmanirbhar Bharat Push

The decision marks a significant step in the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat push in the defence sector. According to the ministry, it will help transition missile systems from the development stage to industrial-scale production while strengthening India's domestic defence industrial base.

This decision could also widen the participation of private companies and MSMEs in India's missile manufacturing ecosystem.

The decision follows the defence ministry's broader push to open up the development and manufacturing of missiles, artillery shells, ammunition and ordnance to the private sector.

"The objective is to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, strengthen the defence industrial base and create opportunities for the participation of Indian MSMEs and other technology partners in the supply chain," the ministry said.

It also comes at a time when missile capabilities are increasingly being integrated with wider surveillance, communications and precision-strike networks in India's neighbourhood.

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A July analysis by the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies highlighted the rapid expansion of Pakistan's space capabilities, particularly through its cooperation with China.

The analysis said Pakistan's Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) had launched six satellites in 16 months after decades of relatively slow progress.

It also noted that Pakistan was seeking to strengthen its autonomous space-based surveillance capabilities and integrate satellite intelligence with terrestrial communication systems.

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