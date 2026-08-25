Rakhi Trade May Reach Rs 25,000 Crore This Year, Says CAIT

The Confederation of All India Traders estimates that India's rakhi trade could reach nearly Rs 25,000 crore this year, with the broader festive market, including sweets, dry fruits, gifts, apparel and electronics, could cross Rs 30,000 crore.

Delhi is expected to contribute around Rs 4,000 crore to the festive business as shoppers head to markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan on August 28. Trading hubs across the capital, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Gandhi Nagar, Khari Baoli and Laxmi Nagar, are seeing increased activity, news agency PTI reported.

The rakhi market has also expanded beyond conventional designs. Artisans are producing rakhis featuring themes such as Viksit Bharat, Nari Vandan, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Lakhpati Didi, Amrit Kaal, BrahMos and Rashtra Raksha Sutra, the report stated.

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At a demonstration in Chandni Chowk, women entrepreneurs showcased the process of making handmade rakhis using threads, beads and decorative elements. For many of them, the seasonal business provides an additional source of household income.

Sarita Kumar, a Haiderpur resident who has been making rakhis for three years, works with around 25 women. The group divides the manufacturing process among its members, with different women handling threads, beads and decorative components.

A rakhi takes about two to four minutes to assemble. The women source raw materials from Sadar Bazaar. Production costs are around Rs 3 to Rs 4 per piece, while they supply rakhis to markets for roughly Rs 6 to Rs 7. Retail prices can reach Rs 10 or more depending on the design.

The market has also moved away from Chinese-made rakhis. Artisans said such products have been largely absent for the past two to three years.

CAIT national secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said consumer preference has shifted towards locally produced and swadeshi products. He also noted stronger demand for theme-based rakhis among younger buyers.

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Regional craftsmanship is adding another dimension to the market. Khadi rakhis from Nagpur, Sanganeri designs from Jaipur, seed rakhis from Pune, tea-leaf rakhis from Assam, jute rakhis from Kolkata, bamboo rakhis and Madhubani art rakhis from Bihar are among the products being sold.

The trend is giving women entrepreneurs, artisans, and self-help groups a larger role in this year's festive economy.

(With PTI inputs)

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