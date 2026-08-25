Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Gets Ticket Price Hike In Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Ahead Of Release

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to hit cinemas with revised ticket rates approved in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The permissions cover the film's opening phase and include provisions for an early-morning screening in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Approves Ticket Price Hike

The Telangana government has allowed theatres to increase Toxic ticket prices by Rs 50 at single screens and Rs 100 at multiplexes. The revised rates will remain applicable from August 26 to September 4, Track Tollywood reported, citing the official order.

The approval also requires the film's producers to contribute Rs 1 crore to the Telugu Film Industry Employees' Welfare Committee. The decision covers the 10 days beginning with the film's theatrical release.

ALSO READ: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Day 1 Box Office Estimate: Yash Starrer Eyes Over Rs 100-Crore Worldwide Opening

Andhra Pradesh Allows Higher Rates

In Andhra Pradesh, authorities have permitted a similar increase in admission prices, with single-screen theatres allowed an additional Rs 50 and multiplexes an extra Rs 100.

The state has also cleared one special benefit screening at 6 a.m. on August 26. Tickets for this early-morning show have been fixed at Rs 600, making it a separate provision from the regular price revision. The approved ticket-price structure will continue across Andhra Pradesh until September 4.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead role and marks his return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. The film is described as a gangster action drama and is releasing across multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26. Its release across multiple markets and the expanded ticket-price permissions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to give the movie a wider opening-day exhibition footprint in the Telugu states.

ALSO READ: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Release: Cast, Plot, Formats, Budget, Languages — All You Need To Know

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