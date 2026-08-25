India's First Bullet Train: Construction Gains Momentum Across Scenic Terrains Of Thane, Palghar | Watch

India's first bullet train project is rapidly taking shape across the varied landscapes of Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts, with major civil construction and tunnelling works advancing on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

The project is being developed under the Centre's broader push to modernise India's railway infrastructure and introduce next-generation high-speed rail technology.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared glimpses of the ongoing construction, showcasing the scale of infrastructure development along the 135.45-km elevated stretch between Shilphata in Thane and Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

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Of the total stretch, 124.027 km comprises viaducts and bridges. Construction is underway on three elevated stations at Thane, Virar and Boisar.

The Thane station has been designed with its concourse around 12 metres above ground level, with the elevated structure aimed at minimising the impact on mangroves in the ecologically sensitive area.

Pier construction has progressed across more than 100 km, while around 74 km of piers are ready for viaduct girder installation.

Nine casting yards, seven full-span launching gantries and eight segmental launching gantries are currently operational in Maharashtra.

The project also involves extensive tunnelling, with seven mountain tunnels planned along the section.

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Three have already achieved breakthroughs, with drainage, waterproofing and lining works now underway.

Major bridges are being constructed over the Ulhas, Vaitarna and Jagani rivers, measuring 460 metres, 2.32 km and 510 metres respectively.

In addition, the section includes 36 bridges and crossings, including 12 steel bridges spanning major railway lines, the Ulhas River, the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and other key locations.

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