Japan To Extend Loans For Metro Projects In Mumbai, Bengaluru

Japan has committed Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan of 275.858 billion yen or nearly Rs 16,420 crore to India for four projects in the sectors of urban transport, health and agriculture which is to be implemented in Punjab, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The projects include Bengaluru Metro Rail Phase 3, Mumbai Metro Line 11, project for strengthening tertiary healthcare delivery, medical education system and nursing education system in Maharashtra and project for promoting sustainable horticulture in Punjab, a government statement said.

Loan agreements were signed between the Government of India and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Friday.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Project (Phase 3) aims to cope with the increase of traffic demand in Bengaluru Metropolitan Region, by expanding the mass rapid transportation system. This shall promote regional economic development, improve urban environment and eventually will mitigate climate change, through relief of traffic congestion and decrease of pollution caused by increasing motor vehicles.

Mumbai Metro Line 11 is a proposed 17.5 km, primarily underground metro line connecting Wadala to the Gateway of India. It aims to cope with the increase of traffic demand in Mumbai by expanding the mass rapid transportation system, thereby promoting regional economic development, improving urban environment and eventually mitigating climate change, through relief of traffic congestion and decrease of pollution caused by increasing motor vehicles.

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