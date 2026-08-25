$8 Billion AI Bet: AM Intelligence Orders 9,000 Nvidia Rubin GPUs For Hyderabad

AM Intelligence has placed a binding order for about 9,000 next-generation Nvidia Rubin graphics processors for a planned artificial intelligence facility in Hyderabad, marking a major expansion of advanced computing infrastructure in India.

The processors will be deployed through Nvidia's Vera Rubin NVL72 rack-scale systems, with deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. The Hyderabad facility will initially provide 30 megawatts of computing capacity, according to Press Insider.

AM Intelligence expects the project to become one of Asia's early large-scale computing clusters based on Nvidia's Rubin architecture. The company is the AI infrastructure arm of AM Group, founded by Greenko promoters Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli.

The Hyderabad deployment is planned as the first component of a wider one-gigawatt computing platform covering India, the US, Finland and Malaysia. AM Intelligence plans to bring 200 MW of capacity online initially, backed by capital expenditure of more than $8 billion.

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The company has also outlined a broader plan to develop five gigawatts of AI data-centre infrastructure across India, the US and Europe. Its facilities are expected to use liquid cooling to manage the high computing density required by advanced AI systems.

Each Vera Rubin NVL72 system contains 72 Rubin GPUs and 36 Vera CPUs. AM Intelligence's order covers 9,000 GPUs rather than 9,000 complete racks.

The Hyderabad cluster will combine high-speed networking and advanced storage to support large AI models, including those with trillions of parameters. The company estimates computing performance of around 450 exaflops using Nvidia's NVFP4 precision format.

Nvidia has said its Vera Rubin platform can deliver significantly higher throughput for agentic AI workloads than its previous Grace Blackwell architecture.

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The chipmaker announced in May that Rubin had entered full production, with several major technology manufacturers preparing compatible systems.

Nvidia has not disclosed the financial value of AM Intelligence's order.

The project also marks a new direction for the Greenko founders, extending their energy infrastructure expertise into AI computing, where reliable power availability has become increasingly important for large data-centre projects.

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