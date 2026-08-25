Rust, Erosion, Broken Sensors: Delhi's Signature Bridge Slated For 5-Year Overhaul

Delhi's Signature Bridge is set for a major round of repairs after a July 2026 inspection confirmed several maintenance and structural concerns, including severe corrosion in parts of the steelwork, damaged monitoring sensors and deterioration around the bridge's foundations, as reported by NDTV.

The inspection found that the Bridge Health Monitoring System was largely non-functional, with several sensors either damaged, missing or operating in passive mode.

To address the issue, the report has proposed installing new monitoring sensors along with a data-acquisition system and a dedicated control-room setup.

ALSO READ: Swine Flu Case Count Tops 2,300 In Delhi; ICMR Says Nothing To Panic

Concerns were also raised about the condition of the bridge's foundation protection. Erosion and deterioration were observed around the protective structures, particularly near the foundations on the river side.

Since underwater and subsurface portions could not be fully inspected, the report recommended further investigation and specialised testing.

The proposed foundation-related work includes removing accumulated debris and silt, restoring damaged protective concrete and adding further measures to protect against scour.

Corrosion In Steelwork

The inspection also identified severe corrosion, rust scaling and coating failure in the steelwork of the skywalk ramp. Corrosion was found around joints, splices and fasteners as well.

The report further flagged corrosion on the steel deck and deterioration of the protective coating on the bridge's pylons. Issues were also identified with protection around the stay-cable anchorages, including wax leakage.

Maintenance work has also been recommended for the bridge's expansion joints, including cleaning and repairs. Drainage systems require maintenance, while some pendulum-bearing components have also been identified for repair.

Regular Inspections Proposed

To prevent similar issues from worsening, the report has proposed monthly routine inspections and detailed inspections every six months. Special inspections have also been recommended following extreme weather events, flooding, accidents or any other incident that could affect the bridge.

A five-year preventive and corrective maintenance programme has also been proposed.

ALSO READ: First 'Kanda Express' To Reach Delhi On Wednesday With 800 Tonnes Of Onions At Rs 35/Kg

The report has warned that the current assessment was primarily based on visual inspection. As a result, concealed or inaccessible defects cannot be ruled out without specialised testing.

The Delhi government has said the Signature Bridge was handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) only a few months ago. It has also alleged that maintenance gaps developed during the tenure of the previous AAP government.

The Signature Bridge was inaugurated by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4, 2018.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.