Haiwaan Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar's Darkest Avatar Meets Saif Ali Khan's Intense Comeback

The much-awaited thriller Haiwaan brings together two major Bollywood stars in a story that appears set to explore a darker, more intense world. The trailer has generated attention for the contrasting personalities of its central characters and the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen.
Social Media Review
Following the trailer's release, Haiwaan has sparked conversations among viewers on social media.
???? HAIWAAN Trailer Out Now! ????— सुजीत सिंह ???? (@sujit_akki) August 25, 2026
Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan are coming with a storm of action, attitude & madness! ????
Ready to witness the HAIWAAN? ????????#Haiwaan #HaiwaanTrailer #AkshayKumar #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/lXyU2jOBeQ
Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan starrer HAIWAAN TRAILER OUT NOW……— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 25, 2026
Directed by Priyadarshan
Produced by Venkat K. Narayana & Shailaja Desai Fenn
HERO vs HAIWAAN LET THE HUNT BEGIN!
The Haiwaan trailer is out, and this is one deadly game of hunt, fear and survival!
Akshay… pic.twitter.com/t7xH0Pzcfv
The whisper you heard in the dark... Has finally taken form. #Haiwaan Trailer Out Now.— YJR (@yjrambabu) August 25, 2026
In cinemas on 11th September.https://t.co/5xXQG6naZA@akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan@priyadarshandir pic.twitter.com/Bp10Rab3qm
????Akshay Kumar as the villain. Saif Ali Khan blind but never powerless. Priyadarshan behind the camera again.— Bhavesh Gujrati (@Bhaveshlivelife) August 25, 2026
The #Haiwaan trailer just dropped, a Hindi remake of Oppam that looks ready to match the original's tension.
In cinemas Sept 11.
Who's in?pic.twitter.com/D0gwzTKKwq
???? #AKSHAYKUMAR VS #SAIFALIKHAN IS HERE! ????— Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) August 25, 2026
Dark. Chilling. Unpredictable. The #HaiwaanTrailer is OUT! ????????
@akshaykumar in his darkest role ever vs #SaifAliKhan as a blind man on a mission. Directed by #Priyadarshan! ????
Who emerges victorious? ????️⚡
???? Watch NOW:… pic.twitter.com/gusUwq4U0g
#Haiwaan trailer is too dark and thriller ????????#AkshayKumar aur saif fad denge screen esa lag raha ????— Akki????RJ (@akkian_lifetime) August 25, 2026
pic.twitter.com/AGGkLexW0y
Teaser mein sirf saaya dekha tha… ab saamna hoga asli Haiwaan se! ????— Akshayfanclub4 (@akshayfanclub4) August 25, 2026
Trailer Out Now! Get ready for a dark, intense cinematic experience. ????
11th September ko cinemas mein! #Haiwaan #HaiwaanTrailer #TrailerOutNow #InCinemas #September11 #winiQOOZ11#MissionRojgar pic.twitter.com/0nmdoYyvPT
Haiwaan Trailer Looks Brilliant! ????— Amit Bhatia (@amitbhatia1509) August 25, 2026
Haiwaan's trailer feels fresh, unique, and full of impact! Akshay Kumar looks completely different, while Saif Ali Khan clearly stands out. Overall, it's an exciting and brilliant trailer that has raised expectations! @SaifOnline… pic.twitter.com/JUILMlrdXb
#Haiwaan Trailer Is Stunning— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) August 25, 2026
Dark, intriguing, suspenseful and mysterious, it conveys the theme and tonality of the film without revealing anything about what this #Haiwaan intends to do.
All set to catch #AkshayKumar in a never-seen-before avtar with no regrets, no holds bar… pic.twitter.com/1rGuTy4Ilt
#Haiwaan Trailer Review :— KBP Reviews???? (@KshitizCritic) August 25, 2026
Positives :
- Look and Performance of Akshay Kumar
- Saif Ali Khan's Performance
- BGM is Scary
- The Psychological Mystery Genre
- Dark Plot and Thrilling story is USP
- Colour Pallets and Grading is Notch
- Cinematography looks decent.
-… pic.twitter.com/Gimu0nDbOQ
ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' Trailer Releases Today
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite
Haiwaan marks another collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who last appeared together in Tashan. After a 17-year gap, their reunion has become one of the film's major highlights. The two actors have previously shared the screen in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Keemat.
This time, the actors take on very different characters. Saif is set to play a blind man, while Akshay will be seen in one of the darkest roles of his career.
Priyadarshan On The Lead Characters
Director Priyadarshan has shared details about the approach taken by both actors. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker described Akshay's character as a “psycho”, making it clear that the role goes beyond a conventional, grey-shaded character.
Priyadarshan also praised Saif's understanding of his part. The director explained that he asked the actor to imagine the experience of being unable to see while keeping his eyes open without blinking for the character.
Supporting Cast And Makers
Along with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan also reunites him with Akshay after they collaborated on films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.
Haiwaan Release Date
Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on Sept. 11, 2026.
Watch Trailer Here:
ALSO READ | When Is Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan Trailer Releasing? Check Here
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