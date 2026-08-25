Haiwaan Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar's Darkest Avatar Meets Saif Ali Khan's Intense Comeback

The much-awaited thriller Haiwaan brings together two major Bollywood stars in a story that appears set to explore a darker, more intense world. The trailer has generated attention for the contrasting personalities of its central characters and the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen.

Social Media Review

Following the trailer's release, Haiwaan has sparked conversations among viewers on social media.

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Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite

Haiwaan marks another collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who last appeared together in Tashan. After a 17-year gap, their reunion has become one of the film's major highlights. The two actors have previously shared the screen in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Keemat.

This time, the actors take on very different characters. Saif is set to play a blind man, while Akshay will be seen in one of the darkest roles of his career.

Priyadarshan On The Lead Characters

Director Priyadarshan has shared details about the approach taken by both actors. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker described Akshay's character as a “psycho”, making it clear that the role goes beyond a conventional, grey-shaded character.

Priyadarshan also praised Saif's understanding of his part. The director explained that he asked the actor to imagine the experience of being unable to see while keeping his eyes open without blinking for the character.

Supporting Cast And Makers

Along with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan also reunites him with Akshay after they collaborated on films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

Haiwaan Release Date

Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on Sept. 11, 2026.

Watch Trailer Here:

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