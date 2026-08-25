Toxic Day 1 Advance Booking Update: Yash Starrer Sees Strong Ticket Sales Ahead Of Release

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is generating considerable pre-release traction as bookings continue ahead of its theatrical debut.

Toxic has registered an India-tracked advance gross of Rs 61.99 crore so far for its opening day. A total of 19,19,700 tickets have been booked across 24,930 shows in 3,628 theatres spanning 1,273 cities, according to the latest data from Track Tollywood.

The film's overall tracked occupancy stands at 31.0%. So far, 708 shows have been marked housefull, while 4,909 shows are listed as fast-filling, it stated.

Karnataka Leads State-Wise Bookings

Karnataka is currently the biggest contributor to the film's state-wise advance sales, with Rs 21.08 crore in gross bookings from 4,94,326 tickets across 2,301 shows. According to Track Tollywood, Telangana follows with Rs 5.57 crore, while Maharashtra has recorded Rs 5.35 crore.

Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have registered Rs 3.79 crore and Rs 3.63 crore, respectively. Andhra Pradesh stands at Rs 3.58 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu at Rs 3.48 crore. Bengaluru leads the list with Rs 15.16 crore in advance gross, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 4.60 crore. Delhi and Mumbai have recorded Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 1.71 crore, respectively.

ALSO READ: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Release: Cast, Plot, Formats, Budget, Languages — All You Need To Know

Hindi Leads Language-Wise Advance

The Hindi version currently accounts for the largest share of language-wise bookings, recording Rs 28.33 crore from 8,22,912 tickets across 17,067 shows. Kannada follows with Rs 20.29 crore, while Telugu has registered Rs 9.38 crore.

Tamil bookings stand at Rs 3.3 crore, while the Malayalam version has recorded Rs 69.64 lakh, the report stated

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair and Darrell D'Silva. The film is scheduled to release on August 26, 2026, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and English.

ALSO READ: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Day 1 Box Office Estimate: Yash Starrer Eyes Over Rs 100-Crore Worldwide Opening

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