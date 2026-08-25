Android To Rollout Anti-Motion Sickness Features To Android 17 OS, Starting With Pixel Devices

Android will be rolling out anti-motion sickness features for its Android 17 operating system (OS) which is expected to help bring down motion sickness when users are accessing the device in a moving vehicle, according to a report from Android Authority on Tuesday.

The feature works via visual cues at the edges of the screen that move in sync with the vehicle's motion patterns. Apple had also implemented a similar feature with 'Vehicle Motion Cues' with the help of animated dots that behave the same way, representing real-time vehicle movement.

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Android will be rolling out the Motion Assist feature in phases according to Android Authority starting from Pixel phones, with the Pixel 11 Pro XL already exhibiting it. The report noted that there will likely be a gradual rollout for all Android devices with the Android 17 OS.

To access this feature users need to open up Google Play Settings. In order to do so one can use the Settings > Your profile > All services route and then scroll downwards to the Personal & Device Safety segment and click on Motion Assist from there.

The primary Motion Assist screen consists of a toggle that automatically switches on the feature when the device senses that the user has taken it into a moving vehicle.

It also has a Motion Assist Quick Settings tile, facilitating one to manually switch the feature on or off, not requiring the user having to navigate all the way back to Settings.

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When Motion Assist is active, Android displays a notification informing users that the feature is running. Tapping the notification also allows users to disable it.

The feature comes in multiple customisation options such as being able to alter the colour, shape and opacity of the motion cues.

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