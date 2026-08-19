Australian Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended from the sport after testing positive for cocaine, adding another setback to a career already disrupted by injuries and limited time on the court.

The former world No. 13 provided a sample during the Mallorca Open in Spain on June 22, which was later found to contain benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite of cocaine. The International Tennis Integrity Agency confirmed that the provisional suspension was conveyed to him on August 4.

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Kyrgios has the right to appeal the provisional suspension, but the ITIA said he has not done so till date.

The 31-year-old has also addressed on Instagram Story that he failed the test, admitting that he made a "huge mistake" and takes "full responsibility" for it.

Nick Kyrgios Apologises, Announces 28-Day Break

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, Kyrgios apologised to his fans, family, sponsors and those close to him.

"My body hasn't been able to do what my mind expects it to do," he wrote. Coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined."

"None of that excuses what I did," Kyrgios added.

He also acknowledged the impact his actions could have on young fans who look up to him.

Kyrgios said the past few years had been particularly difficult, with recurring knee and wrist injuries taking a significant toll on him both physically and mentally. He also spoke about how difficult it had been to come to terms with the possibility that his playing career could be nearing its end.

Rather than making excuses, Kyrgios said the failed test had served as a "wake up call". He announced that he would step away from social media and public life for 28 days to focus on himself and "getting myself right".

What Does The Suspension Mean For Kyrgios?

Under the provisional suspension, Kyrgios cannot compete in, coach at or attend events sanctioned by the ATP, WTA, ITF, Grand Slam tournaments or national tennis associations while the case is pending. The ITIA's anti-doping rules provide for provisional suspensions following certain positive tests.

Cocaine is classified as a stimulant and substance of abuse on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list. Under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, cocaine is prohibited in competition.

The eventual punishment will depend on the circumstances surrounding the violation. Kyrgios could face a ban of up to four years under the anti-doping rules.

However, reduced sanctions can apply where cocaine use is established to have occurred outside competition, and the athlete meets the relevant conditions.

Kyrgios' Struggles With Injuries

The suspension comes at a difficult stage of Kyrgios' career, as the Australian has played only four singles matches in 2026 and has continued to deal with injuries, particularly problems involving his knee and wrist.

His most recent appearance came at Wimbledon in the men's doubles, where he partnered Alexander Bublik. However, the pair were eliminated in the first round.

Kyrgios once reached a career-high ranking of world No. 13 and went on to reach the Wimbledon final in 2022. But for now, his return to competitive tennis remains uncertain, with the anti-doping case still to be resolved.

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The ITIA's process allows players to challenge a provisional suspension, while any final sanction is determined through the anti-doping proceedings.

"I'm sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me," Kyrgios added.

"Above all, I'm sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets, and I'm deeply disappointed in myself," he concluded.

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