Gujarat Eyes AI, Semiconductor Pacts; CM Woos Google, Micron, Perplexity During US Visit

Gujarat is seeking to expand its technology footprint through partnerships with global companies in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres and skill development.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held discussions with Micron, Google, Perplexity AI and The Indus Entrepreneurs during the third day of his US visit. The meetings were part of the Gujarat delegation's outreach ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027, according to a report by ANI.

The talks focused on attracting technology investments and building collaborations in semiconductor manufacturing, AI applications and digital infrastructure.

During his meeting with Micron Chairman Sanjay Mehrotra, Patel highlighted the emergence of Sanand and Dholera as key semiconductor hubs in Gujarat.

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Mehrotra thanked the state government for approving 20 acres of land for Micron's Sanand facility within a day. He also appreciated Gujarat's efforts to support the facility's early commercial production.

At Google, discussions centred on AI training and youth skilling. Google expressed interest in working with Gujarat on AI training for teachers and students. The two sides also explored AI applications in agriculture, including analysis of crop patterns, soil and climate data.

The discussions also covered Google Workspace Sovereign AI and its potential role in improving data security.

Patel separately met Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas to explore the possibility of establishing an engineering and research and development presence in Gujarat. Talks also considered setting up a data centre in the state or developing a hybrid model involving a developer and Perplexity.

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Members of TiE discussed potential cooperation in healthcare, healthcare-worker training and youth skilling through AI tools.

The meetings underline Gujarat's broader push to build an ecosystem combining semiconductor manufacturing, AI, digital infrastructure and skilled talent. The state is also seeking to expand AI applications across education, agriculture and healthcare.

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