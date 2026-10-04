Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch IFA Shield 2026 Semi-Final On TV, Online?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Punjab FC in the semi-final of the IFA Shield 2026 on Sunday, with both teams eyeing a place in the final.

Mohun Bagan reached the semi-finals after finishing at the top of Group B. The Mariners began their campaign with a 6-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan before drawing 1-1 against NorthEast United.

Punjab FC, meanwhile, secured their place in the last four after a strong group-stage campaign. They opened with a 7-0 win over Calcutta Customs Club before beating East Bengal 1-0. Brazilian forward Diego Raposo scored the decisive goal against East Bengal with a long-range shot in the 41st minute.

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The two teams will now meet for a place in the 126th IFA Shield final. Punjab FC will be without defensive midfielder Nikhil Prabhu for the semi-final, as the 26-year-old was shown a late red card during their clash against East Bengal, where the match turned into a more physical battle. Khaiminthang Lhungdim is expected to replace him in the lineup.

The winner of this semi-final will face either East Bengal or NorthEast United in the final. This means there is a strong possibility of another Kolkata derby before the start of the Indian Super League, which is scheduled to begin on October 10.

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC: Venue

The IFA Shield 2026 semi-final between Mohun Bagan SG and Punjab FC will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

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Match Date, Kickoff Time

The exciting clash between Mohun Bagan SG and Punjab FC will start at 5 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

Likely Lineups

Mohun Bagan (3-5-2): Vishal Kaith (GK); Alberto Rodríguez, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose (C), Liston Colaco; Abhishek Suryavanshi, Samir Zeljković, Miguel Figueira; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lee Harry Erwin, Dejan Dražić.

Punjab FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Patrick Gerard Bahanack, Suresh Meitei, Muhammad Uvais, Rishikanta Meitei, Bishu Sharma, Diego Raposo, Raphael Messi Bouli, Alfred Planas Moya and Manglenthang Kipgen.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed broadcaster for the upcoming contest as of now.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live stream of the match on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

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