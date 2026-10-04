Yes Bank Q2 Business Update: Deposits And Loans Grow Nearly 24% With Slight Decline In CASA Ratio

Yes Bank Ltd. clocked a healthy business growth by Sept. 30, 2026 according to an exchange filing on Sunday. The Bank's loans and advances went up nearly 24% year-on-year from Rs 2.50 lakh crore to Rs 3.1 lakh crore.

Deposits grew 19.5% to Rs 3.5 lakh crore from Rs 2.96 lakh crore in the year-ago period. Current Account Savings Account (CASA) ratio narrowed to 30% from 33.7% in the corresponding period of last year. CASA rose 6.6% to Rs 1.06 lakh crore from Rs 99,708 crore by Sept. 30, 2025.

Yes Bank Q1 FY27 Recap

Yes Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 climbed 34% year-on-year. The private sector lender posted a bottom-line of Rs 1,071 crore, compared to Rs 801 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, grew 17% to Rs 2,786 crore from Rs 2,372 crore in the year-ago period. Provisions jumped 39% to Rs 394 crore from Rs 284 crore, while operating profit rose 25% to Rs 1,704 crore from Rs 1,358 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

There was no change in the asset quality during the quarter under review as against the preceding quarter, with gross NPA at 1.3% and Net NPA at 0.2%.

ALSO READ: FPIs Offload Over Rs 35,000 Crore Worth Indian Equities In Sept: Five Key Factors Behind Selloff

Net Interest Margin greew 2.5% year-on-year but remained flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Gross slippages came in at Rs 964 crore compared to Rs 1,102 crore quarter-on-quarter and Rs 1,458 crore year-on-year

Provision coverage ratio slipped 20 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 81.7% from 81.9%, while return on assets (ROA) went down marginally by 10 basis points to 0.9% from 1.0%.

Current Account and Savings Account ratio (CASA) declined 240 basis points to 32.7% from 35.1%. Capital adequacy ratio declined 20 basis points sequentially to 15.1% from 15.3%.

Yes Bank Share Price History

Yes Bank's stock has declined nearly 4% year-to-date and 4.6% in the last 12 months. On Friday, the shares settled 0.95% lower at Rs 20.75% apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.88% decline in the Nifty index.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.