Digger Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Cruise Film Struggles To Pick Up Pace In India

Tom Cruise's Digger is struggling to gain momentum at the Indian box office. The Alejandro G. Iñárritu directorial saw a decline in collections on Day 2 after opening to Rs 62 lakh net on Friday.

India Box Office

Digger collected Rs 45 lakh net in India across 468 shows on Day 2, according to Sacnilk. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 1.10 crore. It recorded an overall occupancy of 12.9% on Saturday. On Day 1, Digger collected Rs 62 lakh net and Rs 69 lakh gross from 579 shows, with an overall occupancy of 15.6%, as per Sacnilk.

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The film had recorded Rs 1.12 crore in advance bookings in India for its first six days, selling 30,607 tickets across 1,945 shows. After excluding blocked seats, the advance collection stood at Rs 51.08 lakh.

Day 1 recorded the highest advance collection at Rs 34.23 lakh, followed by Day 2 at Rs 28.84 lakh and Day 3 at Rs 26.78 lakh. The October 1 premiere recorded Rs 22.15 lakh, while advance bookings for Days 4, 5 and 6 stood at Rs 18.85 lakh, Rs 9.02 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh, respectively.

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Worldwide Box Office

In North America, Digger earned $1.2 million from Thursday previews. However, the film is expected to have a weak opening weekend. According to Deadline, the film is projected to earn under $10 million domestically and less than $20 million worldwide in its opening weekend. The film reportedly has a production budget of $180 million.

About Digger

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger follows wealthy oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, whose drilling operations trigger an environmental crisis after a massive iceberg heads towards Europe. As panic spreads, Digger attempts to portray himself as humanity's saviour rather than take responsibility for the disaster.

The story moves between the play and the events behind the scenes, exploring themes of environmental responsibility, accountability and society's response to disasters.

Tom Cruise leads the film alongside Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Sandra Hüller. The film features cinematography by Emmanuel Lubezki and music by Cosmo Sheldrake. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 11 minutes and is rated A in India. Digger was released in theatres in India on October 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: Digger Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise Film Sees Slow Opening In India, Eyes Weekend Boost

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