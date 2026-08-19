India, Pakistan Players Exchange Greetings, Handshakes Ahead Of Hockey World Cup 2026 Clash

After days of speculation and plenty of pre-match discussion around whether India and Pakistan hockey players would greet each other, the two teams put those questions to rest before their Hockey World Cup 2026 clash on Wednesday.

Players from both sides exchanged handshakes and high-fives ahead of the highly anticipated Pool D encounter at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

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This moment is big because, since the tensions that followed Operation Sindoor in 2025, the customary handshake between Indian and Pakistani cricketers had been missing from their encounters.

The moment caught the attention because the India-Pakistan rivalry had already been under the spotlight before the match, with considerable attention on whether the traditional pre-match greeting would take place or not.

India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, needs at least a draw to keep its qualification hopes alive after a 3-1 win over Wales and a 2-4 defeat to England. Pakistan, meanwhile, must win after losing 1-4 to England and drawing 3-3 with Wales.

The two teams have met five times at the Men's Hockey World Cup, with India winning three matches and Pakistan taking two. There has been no draw between the sides in World Cup history. India have also scored 10 goals in those five encounters, compared with Pakistan's seven.

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India vs Pakistan: Hockey World Cup Head-To-Head

Year Result 1971 Pakistan beat India 2-1 1973 India beat Pakistan 1-0 1975 India beat Pakistan 2-1 1986 Pakistan beat India 3-2 2010 India beat Pakistan 4-1

The first World Cup meeting between the two sides came at the inaugural edition in Barcelona in 1971. Pakistan went on to win that edition after defeating India in the semi-final.

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