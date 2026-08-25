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'Canada Is Learning': Iran Says Staying 'Obedient' To US Will Trample International Laws

Iran accuses Washington of using economic pressure to undermine state sovereignty, warning that the fallout extends beyond Tehran.

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'Canada Is Learning': Iran Says Staying 'Obedient' To US Will Trample International Laws
File image of Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.
(Photo: Iranian Foreign Ministry)

Iran has warned that Washington's mounting economic pressure on Tehran threatens to extend beyond their longstanding rivalry, saying the campaign risks undermining core principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

In a post on X, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, likened the U.S. campaign to an “Economic D-Day” and criticised governments and businesses he said had yielded to Washington's demands without pushing back.

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Baqaei said the situation was “absolutely not fine”, accusing the United States of seeking to force banks, companies, ports and governments to choose between complying with American demands and facing punitive measures.

According to the Iranian diplomat, such pressure amounts to more than an economic dispute with Tehran. 

He argued that it threatens the principles of sovereign equality and the right of states to determine their own policies without external coercion.

“This is no longer just about Iran,” Baqaei said, warning that the normalisation of what he called “systemic bullying” could undermine the rules governing relations between sovereign states.

He maintained that countries that value their sovereignty and national interests would ultimately resist what he portrayed as Washington's growing use of economic leverage to influence the decisions of other governments.

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Baqaei also pointed to Canada as an example of a country that, he said, was already learning the consequences of such pressure.

His remarks come as tensions between Iran and the United States remain high, with Washington continuing to rely on economic restrictions and diplomatic pressure as key tools in dealing with Tehran.

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