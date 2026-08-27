Hormuz Tensions: Another Tanker Hit By 'Unknown Projectile' In Strait, Catches Fire

A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, causing a fire that was later extinguished, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said in an advisory, Warning 121-26, issued early on Thursday.

According to the UKMTO warning, local authorities reported that the vessel was hit near Khasab, Oman, at 1730 UTC on 25 August.

All crew members were reported safe and accounted for, and there has been no report of environmental impact so far.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and UKMTO has advised vessels transiting the strait to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to its watchkeepers.

The strike is the latest in a string of projectile attacks on commercial vessels off Oman near the Strait of Hormuz and the Musandam peninsula this year, amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

On 24 August, UKMTO had reported a separate tanker was disabled after a projectile struck its engine room roughly nine nautical miles northeast of Ash Shishah, Oman. In neither case has UKMTO identified who was responsible, and no group has claimed responsibility.

ALSO READ: Hormuz Flashpoint: Iranian Warship Confronts Indian Oil Tanker

Shipping through the strait, a critical corridor for global oil, gas and fertiliser exports, has remained severely disrupted since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran earlier this year, with daily vessel crossings falling into the single digits from more than 130 a day before the war began, Al Jazeera has reported.

The US Central Command has separately said its blockade of Iranian ports, enforced since mid-July in response to Iran's own blockade of the strait, has redirected dozens of commercial vessels and disabled or boarded several others.

The latest strike underscores how fragile the truce has proven on the water despite continuing diplomatic efforts.

ALSO READ:IRGC Says Iran, Oman Seal Hormuz Revenue Sharing Deal; Strait Stays Closed If US Objects

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