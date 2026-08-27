Pakistan Exempted? Islamabad Says Not Bound By US' Economic D-Day Sanctions On Iran

Pakistan has said it does not consider itself bound by unilateral US sanctions on Iran, pushing back against Washington's latest economic pressure campaign against Tehran.

Al-Jazeera reported that while addressing reporters in Islamabad on Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Islamabad does not believe unilateral US sanctions against Iran are consistent with international law. He added that such disputes should instead be addressed through dialogue.

The remarks come days after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a fresh round of sanctions against Iran on Monday, as the Trump administration seeks to intensify economic pressure on Tehran and push it towards making concessions.

ALSO READ: Is US Banking On 'Mediator' Pakistan To End Iran War? Asim Munir's Tehran Visit In Focus

Separately, Islamabad has rejected reports that Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, travelled to Iran as an envoy of US President Donald Trump.

Andrabi described the reports as misleading and factually incorrect, saying Munir's August 24 visit to Tehran was undertaken purely in the context of Pakistan's ongoing mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran.

“The visit underscored Islamabad's sincere and constructive role in bridging differences between Washington and Tehran,” Andrabi said, adding that Iran's leadership had appreciated Pakistan's efforts.

During the visit, Munir met Iran's president, the representative of the Supreme National Security Council, parliament speaker, foreign minister and interior minister.

ALSO READ: Hormuz Tensions: Another Tanker Hit By 'Unknown Projectile' In Strait, Catches Fire

Pakistan's military media wing said Iranian officials appreciated Islamabad's constructive role and sincere efforts. An official from the Iranian presidential office said the results of the visit would become visible soon, describing it as highly fruitful and yielding highly valuable diplomatic outcomes.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.