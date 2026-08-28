Stock Picks Today: HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Meesho, Pidilite, United Spirits, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities in banks, e-commerce, automobiles, specialty chemicals, healthcare, mutual fund and alcoholic beverages sector, with fresh calls on HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Meesho, Pidilite, United Spirits, Metropolis, SBI FM, Manipal Health, alongside broader sectoral insights on jewelry stocks and capital goods landscape.

Macquarie on HDFC Bank

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1150

CEO uncertainty persists; tenure slated to expire on October 26, 2026

There are two main options now, considering the paucity of time

Either the MD & CEO gets a tenure extension of say around 6 months or a full 3-year tenure

In case of the former, the messaging here is that the board is looking for candidates apart from the current CEO and wants time from RBI to recommend a new list

In case of latter, the uncertainty ends with respect to the CEO tenure

Both are equally probable options at this point in time

In case of the former, the uncertainty will linger, and the new CEO could take time to settle in

In that case, HDFC Bank's stock price could fall further

In the latter case, believe the stock could find a bottom support around current levels

Future performance driven by improvement in fundamentals.

CLSA on Meesho

Initiate Underperform with TP of Rs 150

Tough cohort to monetise

Solving for affordability and desirability for masses; can it make money?

Meesho eschews high AOVs for affordability while improving delivery efficiency

The promise is large, monetisation, especially of the low-income cohort, is a key challenge

Payments, lending and content monetisation competitive in India

Believe the current valuation is pricing in unrealistic outcomes.

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CLSA on Bajaj Auto

Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 13466 from Rs 12068

All stars are aligning

Diversified portfolio to drive growth even after GST cut led rebasing

Growth, post-GST cut led re-basing from October would be better against peers

EBITDA margin execution being best in class; beneficiary of weaker INR

Jefferies India Strategy - Mahesh Nandurkar

India's Hidden Stimulus: The Gold Wealth Effect

Indians hold an est. $4 lakh cr in Gold, 4x the money held in stocks

If the recent surge in Gold prices extends on the back of US$ concerns, wealth and spending would be likely visible

Monetisation of Gold savings via Gold backed loans has gained salience

This could be driving 80 bps additional GDP growth/spends for a 10% gold price increase, partially offset by higher CAD

Add Manappuram, Hindustan Zinc, Navin Fluorine, Meesho to model portfolio.

JPMorgan on Jewellery Stocks

Demand Shines Amid Volatility

Affordability, category expansion and repeat purchases remain key growth drivers

Gold exchange momentum sustains

Formalization tailwinds continue to support network expansion

Firm yet rational competitive landscape

Localization strategies are gaining traction

Lab-grown vs Natural diamonds debate stays

Jefferies on Pidilite

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 1730

Sticky Brand But Valuation Stickier; Hold

Pidilite is a strong franchise

3x sales, 4x PAT & 4-5x MCap in last 10-year

Channel check suggests Pidilite hiked prices by 2-12% in Q1, but offered low discount in July26 and target-based offers

Demand stays healthy in most products

Est FY27e OPM to dip to 22% (-200bps) with high VAM prices

Macquarie on Power Capital Goods

US Order - A tailwind for India grid companies

India is not subject to U.S. arms embargo or sanctions

It is a strategic partner of the US with Indian grid companies already supplying equipment to the US

Believe the order is generally more an opportunity than a threat

Indian grid companies like GE Vernova T&D, Hitachi Energy, Siemens Energy and CG Power stands to benefits

Can potentially ramp up exports to US as each of these companies is in the midst of a major expansion

GE Vernova already exports 33% from India (not just US but other markets also)

Exports for Hitachi Energy (26%) and Siemens Energy (29%) with CG Power below 5%

Now see potential China + 1 playing out in the bulk power systems and continue to like the India grid companies

Macquarie on United Spirits

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1475

Growth marginally higher than Pernod India

Pernod India saw 9% sales growth in the Jun'26 quarter

Acknowledge the near-term input cost inflationary concerns post sugar price increases

Like the constructive demand commentary by Pernod India and the stronger growth seen for United Spirits vs Pernod

Kotak Securities on Metropolis

Maintain Add with TP of Rs 655

Eyeing growth acceleration; 14-15% YoY growth guidance for FY2027 stays

Share of TruHealth and specialty to continue to inch up

Healthy growth visibility

Expect a 300 bps EBITDA margin expansion over FY26-29

Aided by increasing maturity of the expanded network and a better margin profile for Core.

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Jefferies on SBI FM

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 710

Largest Indian AMC with Distribution Moat

Exclusive association with largest PSU bank

Market leadership in faster-growing lower-tier markets

Well-diversified scheme mix, and institutional scale

Expect 15% OPAT CAGR till FY29 led by 18% MF AUM CAGR and operating leverage

Valuation in-line with HDFC AMC, due to similar earnings growth

HSBC on Manipal Health

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1000

Economies of scale at play

India's biggest private hospital operator, set to sharpen its focus on profitability after doubling bed capacity since FY23

Expect PAT to grow 3x over FY26-29e and net debt to EBITDA to improve to 0.7x in FY27e vs 3.7x in FY26

Improving EBITDA margins for the acquired Sahyadri Hospitals is a key catalyst.

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