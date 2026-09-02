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Meet Google Pics, The AI Design Tool That Lets You Create With A Prompt

Google Pics lets users create and edit images with text prompts, modify objects and translate text as Google brings AI-powered design tools into Workspace.

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Meet Google Pics, The AI Design Tool That Lets You Create With A Prompt
Google Pics brings AI-powered image creation and editing to Workspace through simple text prompts.
AI Generated Image

Google has entered the AI-powered design space with a new tool called Google Pics, which allows users to create and edit images using simple text prompts. The company is positioning Pics as an easier way to produce posters, social media posts, illustrations and other visuals without having to create them from scratch.

According to Google, Pics can generate multiple versions of an image, allowing users to choose their preferred result. It also enables users to select individual elements within an image and make changes without having to recreate the entire visual.

Users can also modify or translate text within images, making the tool useful for creating content for different audiences and markets.

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Google Pics Comes To Workspace

Google says Pics is being introduced as a Workspace-native tool, with integration beginning in Google Docs and Google Slides.

According to an official Google Workspace update, the feature is available to customers on eligible Business and Enterprise plans, as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. This allows users to create and edit visuals without having to switch between multiple applications.

Google's Answer To Canva And Adobe Express

Google Pics puts the company in competition with popular design platforms such as Canva and Adobe Express.

TechCrunch described Google Pics as Google's answer to Canva, highlighting its AI-first approach. Rather than requiring users to manually arrange elements on a canvas, Pics allows them to describe what they want and use AI to generate the visual.

The Verge also reported that Google is targeting everyday business design needs with Pics, including marketing materials and social media content.

Powered By Google's Nano Banana

Google Pics uses Google's Nano Banana image-generation technology. Rather than requiring users to learn complex design software, the platform is built around text prompts and AI-assisted editing.

For example, users can begin with an existing image, select a specific object and ask Pics to modify it. They can also edit text within an image or generate multiple variations based on the same request.

ALSO READ | Google Launches New Finance App, Using AI To Tell You Why Stocks Are Moving

Google says the rollout could take several days, depending on the type of Workspace account. The company has also warned that access to generative AI features in Pics will be subject to usage limits.

By bringing AI-powered image creation and editing directly into Workspace, Google is positioning Pics as a convenient option for users who need to quickly create visuals for work and other everyday purposes.

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