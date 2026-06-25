Google Launches New Finance App, Using AI To Tell You Why Stocks Are Moving

Google has launched a dedicated Google Finance app for Android, bringing together watchlists, real-time market data, financial news and an AI-powered feature that explains the key factors driving stock price movements.

The company said it is rolling out portfolio features globally this week, allowing investors to consolidate their holdings in a single dashboard and receive personalized insights on performance, asset allocation and portfolio composition.

"Investing is complex, but staying informed shouldn't be," Google said in a blog post announcing the update.

Users can import existing portfolios, upload files such as PDFs or CSVs, add screenshots of holdings, or even describe their investments in plain language to create a portfolio.

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Google's AI-powered research tool can then answer questions about diversification, sector exposure and long-term growth potential.

Google is also introducing AI-generated market briefings. Investors can create custom tasks such as receiving a daily pre-market update on major stock or cryptocurrency moves. The service will deliver tailored insights through the Google app and the Google Finance web platform.

A key feature of the new Android app is AI-powered "Key Moments," which explains why a stock is moving, alongside real-time market data, watchlists, financial news and research tools.

"Today, we're also launching a new Google Finance app for Android, bringing the core of our new experience directly into your pocket," the company said.

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Google said additional features, including portfolio management tools, task automation and live earnings calls, will be added to the mobile app in the coming months. An iOS version is also slated for launch later this year.

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