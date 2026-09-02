Godrej Consumer On Track To Deliver Double-Digit Revenue, Ebitda As Per FY27 Guidance

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) remains on track to deliver double-digit consolidated revenue as well as EBITDA growth, according to a presentation.

In an investor presentation, GCPL said it continues to maintain its FY27 guidance of high single-digit standalone volume growth, double-digit consolidated revenue growth and double-digit consolidated EBITDA growth, even as it looks to sharpen trade inventory management in India.

"We will actively invest in R&D, GTM (Go to Market) and Digital Marketing to grow our business," said GCPL.

The FMCG company aims to have a "double-digit" consolidated underlying volume growth along with consolidated revenue growth in the teens.

GCPL said it has a strong legacy in soaps, but in recent years market share has plateaued. It will "enhance our mix to turnaround our performance in soaps." Besides, it is aggressively focusing on the broader skin-cleansing space and has expanded its portfolio to include a range of Home Care Liquids. The company said it is committed to investing in Home Care Liquids.

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Besides Home and Personal Care, GCPL will continue to invest in white spaces such as Pet Care. The company, which has entered into the cat food range, said its portfolio will be scaled up, using entrepreneurial methods.

Across its global business, GCPL said it will fix the fundamentals in international businesses to build a “tunnel to the world". GCPL, which gets nearly half of its revenue from global markets, has a presence in over 75 countries.

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