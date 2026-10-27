'Meri Divorce Party...': Akanksha Chamola's Cheeky Reply To Paparazzi Amid Separation From Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola is currently appearing on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Indian Game Show. While posing for the paparazzi during a recent spotting, she joked about throwing a divorce party.

The conversation began when a paparazzo mentioned that he had recently gone through a breakup. Hearing this, Akanksha asked him, “Party de raha hai ki nahi?”

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One of the camerapersons then asked when she would throw the party. She laughed and said she was busy building her home first, and would celebrate afterward.

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“Nahi, main abhi ghar banane mein busy hoon na. Uske baad karungi party,” Akanksha replied.

A paparazzo then suggested that they celebrate her divorce and the paparazzo's breakup together, she laughed and agreed, saying, “Haan, mera divorce party tera breakup party saath mein.”

Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce From Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna's separation came into the spotlight on June 27, 2026, during the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. When she was asked to reveal the truth, Akanksha announced that she and Gaurav Khanna had decided to part ways and were heading for divorce.

She also shared that the two had been living separately for the past year but had kept the matter private until now.

“This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past yearpast year. There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life,” she explained on the show.

She added that the decision was not impulsive, revealing that they had spent around 18 months trying to work through their differences before deciding to get divorced.

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While Akanksha said the divorce was definitely happening, she clarified that the paperwork was yet to be completed because of their conflicting work schedules.

Later, appearing on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa for an episode, Gaurav also stated that they were still legally married despite living separately. As of the latest reports available, their divorce had not been officially finalised.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur, after dating for some time. The two became one of television's well-known couples, often sharing glimpses of their bond on social media and making appearances together at events.

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