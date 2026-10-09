Nana Patekar Demise: Goa Police Register Unnatural Death Case; Here's What We Know

The Panaji Police on Friday registers an Unnatural Death (UD) case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following the death of veteran actor Vishwanath (Nana) Gajanan Patekar on Thursday.

Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) governs police inquiries and reports into suicides, accidental deaths, and suspicious or unnatural deaths (replacing Section 174 of the old Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973).

According to the police record, the 75-year-old actor was brought dead to the casualty ward of Manipal Hospital, Bambolim, from his residence at Ocean Park, Dona Paula. Further enquiry into the matter is currently in progress, led by PSI Nitin Naik.

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Thousands gathered late on Thursday night to bid a final farewell to veteran actor Nana Patekar as he was cremated at his farmhouse in Donje village of Pune district. The last rites for the 75-year-old actor, celebrated for his memorable performances across decades, were conducted with full state honours amid chants of “Nana Amar Rahe” (Long Live Nana). His son, Malhar Patekar, performed the final rites and lit the pyre. According to his aides, Patekar had expressed a wish to be cremated at his farmhouse.

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On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to the actor at Pune International Airport after his mortal remains were brought from Goa.

Among those present were Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, state ministers Chandrakant Patil, Uday Samant and Madhuri Misal, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, NAAM Foundation co-founder and actor Makarand Anaspure, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, actor Jackie Shroff, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, director Anil Sharma, and several prominent figures from the worlds of cinema, politics, sports and social service.

Patekar, known for acclaimed performances in films such as Krantiveer and Khamoshi: The Musical, died at his residence in Goa in the early hours of Thursday. Doctors suspect he suffered a heart attack.

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