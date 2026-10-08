Tukaram Mundhe Recalls Last Conversation With Nana Patekar: 'Goodbye, My Friend. You Will Be Deeply Missed'

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. The actor was found unconscious at his residence in the early hours of Thursday and was taken to a private hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes. He was declared dead at around 5:20 a.m.

As the film industry and several fans are mourning the death of one of its most distinctive performers, those who knew Nana Patekar personally remembered the man behind the screen. Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who also described Nana as a close friend, shared an emotional tribute following the actor's death.

What Tukaram Mundhe wrote on X?

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Mundhe shared a photo of Nana Patekar and revealed that he had spoken to the veteran actor just eight days before his passing.

"Nana Patekar is no more. I have lost not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend, someone whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him. We spoke just eight days ago. I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation. His last words to me were: 'Love you, Bala.' Those words will stay with me for the rest of my life."

"Some people leave behind memories. A few leave behind a part of themselves in our lives. Nana was one of them. Goodbye, my friend. You will be deeply missed, and forever remembered," he added.

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A career that crossed generations

Nana Patekar spent more than four decades in films and theatre and became known for a screen presence that was difficult to imitate. His filmography portfolio included performances in films such as Krantiveer, Agneepath, Ab Tak Chhappan and The Attacks of 26/11.

At the same time, Welcome showed his ability to bring humour and warmth to mainstream cinema; he was applauded by lalot of fans for his character in the movie. His performances in Parinda and Salaam Bombay also established him as one of the formidable actors of his generation.

Even in recent years, Patekar remained connected to the film industry. He appeared in Housefull 5 last year, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and made a cameo in Subedar with Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut And Other Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute

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