Anthropic's $1.5 Billion Book Settlement Leaves A Wider Copyright Fight Ahead

Anthropic's $1.5 billion settlement with authors over books allegedly used to train its artificial intelligence models has not ended the company's wider copyright disputes. Separate claims involving music publishers, Canadian authors and news publishers remain pending, while the company also faces legal challenges over its use of online content and the operation of its AI services.

The disclosures appear in Anthropic's registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission as the Claude maker prepares for a potential public listing. The filing details the settlement's financial impact and sets out several unresolved cases that could expose the company to further legal costs.

Other Cases

Anthropic reached a $1.5 billion settlement, plus interest earned on the amount, in the Bartz et al. v. Anthropic case, which alleged copyright infringement involving literary works used to train its large language models. A district court approved the settlement in July 2026.

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The company paid $300 million during 2025. As of June 30, 2026, it had recorded $1.2 billion in current liabilities related to the settlement.

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The agreement does not cover every dispute involving copyrighted material. The filing says some authors and publishers opted out of the settlement and brought individual lawsuits alleging direct or contributory copyright infringement and the removal of copyright management information.

Anthropic also faces claims from music publishers, including Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music. The complaints, filed between January and October 2026, allege that the company unlawfully copied song lyrics and musical compositions to train its models and in connection with their outputs.

The filing says some plaintiffs have also alleged unauthorised downloading and distribution of copyrighted works and circumvention of technological protection measures. The cases remain at preliminary stages, and the plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages and other relief.

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Wider Exposure

Anthropic faces four copyright actions in Canada. These include claims by Canadian authors and a lawsuit filed by Quebec news publisher La Presse in July 2026, alleging that the company reproduced its journalistic works in material used to train its models.

In October 2026, a group of Canadian news publishers filed another claim alleging that Anthropic copied material from their websites, breached website terms of service and circumvented technological protection measures.

Reddit, which sued Anthropic in June 2025, also alleges contractual and other wrongdoing related to the company's use of its data. In September 2026, a court narrowed the case to claims involving breach of contract, interference with contract and unfair competition.

Anthropic disputes the allegations in the unresolved cases. In its filing, the company said it “intends to defend itself vigorously in these matters”.

The company has also disclosed receiving notices and demands from other rights holders seeking the removal of their content from training data or further information about how their material was used.

The financial outcome of the unresolved cases remains uncertain. The filing says the company may face further claims and litigation, although it does not quantify a total potential liability across these disputes.

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