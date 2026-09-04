Meghan Markle Shares Unseen Photo Of Prince Archie With Late Gloria Steinem

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, shared a previously unseen photograph of her son, Prince Archie, with the late feminist icon Gloria Steinem, as she paid tribute to her close friend and mentor following Steinem's death at the age of 92.

The Duchess shared the photograph on Instagram on September 3, one day after Steinem's death, along with two other personal pictures of herself with Steinem. The image showed a rare glimpse of the Prince as the Duchess and Prince Harry have generally kept their children's lives relatively private.

ALSO READ: Gloria Steinem, Trailblazing Feminist And Activist, Dies At 92

In her post, Meghan described Steinem as her "friend and mentor" and stated that she was grateful that Steinem knew how loved and admired she was during the final weeks and days of her life.

Meghan also recalled Steinem's philosophy that people are "linked, not ranked," adding that she had given her a bracelet bearing the same message. Meghan stated that she continues to wear the bracelet with pride.

In her tribute to Steinem, the Duchess recalled how publicly, they did interviews together, called young voters to encourage them to have their voices heard, attended award ceremonies, and brainstormed how to help this beautiful yet complicated world to become more equitable.

Meghan however also stated that, "Privately, she was even better than you would imagine- spending Thanksgiving with our family, introducing me to one of my best friends (forever the champion of female friendship), loving our children with her whole heart, counselling me during hard times, and giving extraordinary advice and perspective with a cup of tea and an unrivalled cheekiness and wit."

People magazine reported that Meghan and Steinem first connected in 2020, after Meghan and Prince Harry had moved to California, and subsequently worked together on issues including voter participation and gender inequality.

Steinem's relationship with Meghan also had a public dimension, with the feminist leader presenting Meghan with the Women of Vision Award in 2023.

The Duchess remembered Steinem not only for her public achievements but also for her warmth, humour, friendship and guidance. Meghan concluded her tribute by expressing gratitude for Steinem's contribution to women and society. She stated, "Rest in peace, and rest in pride. Look at what you've done for all of us. Thank you."

Gloria Steinem died peacefully at her home in New York City in September 2, at the age of 92. Reuters described Steinem as a pioneering feminist activist and author whose work over more than five decades helped shape the modern women's rights movement.

Steinem co-founded Ms. magazine and was involved in the creation of several prominent women's advocacy organisations, including the National Women's Political Caucus and the Women's Media Center.

Steinem was an influential figure in the US women's rights movement whose activism and writing made her one of the most recognisable voices in the fight for gender equality.

ALSO READ: Gloria Steinem's Best Quotes On Feminism, Equality And Women's Rights

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