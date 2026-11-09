Kumar Vishwas Thanks Ramayana Team, Says Being Part Of Film Is A 'Blessing Beyond Words'

Poet and lyricist Kumar Vishwas has expressed his gratitude for being associated with the newly released film Ramayana, describing the opportunity as a blessing shaped by years of devotion and faith in Lord Ram.

In a post on X, Vishwas thanked the film's team for giving him the opportunity to contribute lyrics to the project. He also acknowledged producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and music composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer for being part of the journey.

Calling Ramayana much more than just a film for him, Vishwas said he believed the project was the result of years of devotion, faith and surrender to Shri Ram.

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"Sometimes, I believe God chooses you for certain journeys Himself," he wrote, adding that being associated with the film was an experience he would always cherish.

Vishwas also spoke about the experience of working alongside some of the biggest creative names and watching the film's vision come to life.

He thanked audiences for embracing his lyrics and said it was particularly special to see people not just listen to his words but also understand and connect with their deeper meanings.

"To see you all not just listen to my lyrics, but feel them and understand even their deepest meanings, is a blessing beyond words." he added.

He ended his post by describing the experience as a journey guided by the divine, writing, "Some journeys are not planned. They are written for you by the divine."

Vishwas signed off with "Jai Siya Ram" and thanked the film's creative team for making him part of the project.

Kumar Vishwas' Association With Ramayana

Kumar Vishwas has contributed lyrics to the music of Ramayana, which brings together an international creative team. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra.

The music brings together Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and acclaimed Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, making the project a collaboration between prominent names from Indian and international cinema.

Vishwas' post highlighted his personal connection with the Ramayana and the significance of being associated with a project based on the Hindu epic.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, Ravie Dubey is Lakshman and Arun Govil appears as Dasarath. Indira Krishnan, Sonal Jha and Lara Dutta play Kaushalya, Sumitra and Kaikeyi, respectively.

The cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

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Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music. Sridhar Raghavan and Tiwari wrote the screenplay, while Tiwari also co-wrote the dialogues with Shreyas Jain.

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