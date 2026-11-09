Ramayana Earns BIG At Box Office On Day 5. Will Collection Cross Rs 100 Crore? Check Region-Wise Earnings

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is having a huge Monday at the box office. The Nitesh Tiwari film has already posted its best day so far, and with evening and night shows still being counted, the question now is whether Day 5 could become its first Rs 100-crore day.

As of 7:03 PM IST, Ramayana had earned Rs 80.98 crore net from 18,191 shows on Day 5, according to Sacnilk. Its gross for the day stood at Rs 95.56 crore, with overall occupancy at 63.9 percent.

That's already well above its previous best of Rs 69.80 crore net, which it earned on Saturday.

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Will It Cross Rs 100 Crore?

On a gross basis, the film is close. At Rs 95.56 crore, it needs a little under Rs 4.5 crore more to touch Rs 100 crore gross for the day. Night shows hadn't been reported yet when these figures came in, so the final number is likely to go up.

On a net basis, though, Rs 100 crore is still a long way off, with Rs 80.98 crore counted so far. The final figures are expected later at night.

Region-Wise Earnings

Hindi 3D shows were running at 67.7 percent occupancy on Day 5, with Chennai leading at 94.5 percent.

The National Capital Region had the most shows, at 1,109, with 66 percent occupancy. Afternoon shows there were 90 percent full, and evening shows 89 percent. Mumbai followed with 939 shows at 60.5 percent occupancy, while Pune recorded 66.5 percent across 417 shows. Ahmedabad stood at 57 percent from 304 shows, and Kolkata at 52 percent from 294 shows.

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Ramayana Total Collection

The film's India net total now stands at Rs 319.83 crore after five days, crossing the Rs 300-crore mark. Its India gross is Rs 380.76 crore. Worldwide, it had grossed Rs 507.20 crore by Day 4.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, Ravie Dubey is Lakshman and Arun Govil appears as Dasarath. Indira Krishnan, Sonal Jha and Lara Dutta play Kaushalya, Sumitra and Kaikeyi, respectively.

The cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music. Sridhar Raghavan and Tiwari wrote the screenplay, while Tiwari also co-wrote the dialogues with Shreyas Jain.

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Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is the first of a two-part epic, with a reported cost of around Rs 4,000 crore. It released on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

In India, the film is officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana and runs for 3 hours and 15 minutes. Internationally, it has been released as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, with a shorter runtime of 167 minutes. Dharma Productions is distributing the film in Hindi-speaking markets, while Sony Pictures is handling distribution outside India.

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