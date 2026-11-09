DRDO CEPTAM 11 Technician-A Tier-2 Result Out, Trade Test Next for Qualifiers

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced the CEPTAM 11 Tier-2 result for Technician-A posts, bringing candidates who cleared the examination one step closer to final selection. The result was declared on November 9, 2026, for candidates who appeared in the Tier-2 computer-based examination held on June 15. Applicants can check their qualifying status through the official DRDO website or the CEPTAM recruitment portal by clicking on the results link for their respective trade and post code.

The result covers 15 Technician-A trades, including Electrician, Fitter, Machinists, Welders, Turners, and Computer Operators and Programming Assistants, among other technical disciplines. Candidates will have to enter their registration details and login credentials to access individual results.

Those who have qualified in Tier-2 will now be considered for the Trade Test, which assesses practical ability in the technical discipline. While checking your results, candidates should read the CEPTAM 11 selection rules as Tier-2 performance is used to shortlist Technician-A candidates for the Trade Test, which are generally in a 1:8 ratio against the number of vacancies, subject to organisational requirements. Applicants should meet the prescribed qualifying marks for their candidature to move forward.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Clarifies Eligibility For Assistant Professor Jobs; PhD Holders May Get NET-SET Exemption

The Trade Test is mandatory for shortlisted Technician-A roles, except for eligible apprentices who have successfully completed apprenticeship training at a DRDO laboratory or establishment within the stipulated period under the recruitment notification. DRDO is would announce the Trade Test schedule and venue separately on its official website.

Moreover, those advancing to the next stages will have to keep their educational, technical and identity documents ready, which include Class 10 certificates, relevant ITI or NTC/NAC qualifications, category certificates where applicable and a valid photo ID card. Eligibility and original documents will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

The CEPTAM 11 Tier-2 result for Senior Technical Assistant-B posts, have not been declared as yet. DRDO has indicated that the STA-B result remained under process and would be announced soon.

ALSO READ | Techie Quits IT Job To Follow His Passion; Now Earns 5X More With Tourism Business

Candidates need to rely on the official DRDO and CEPTAM portals for the latest information on scorecards, Trade Test dates and recruitment instructions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.