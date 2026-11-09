'Sexual Predator': What Judge Told Russell Brand Before Sentencing Him To 10.5 Years In Jail

British comedian and former television presenter Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, with the judge describing him as a “sexual predator” whose growing fame was accompanied by “staggering arrogance” and a disregard for women's right to refuse sexual advances, BBC reported.

Brand, 51, remained expressionless as Judge Joel Bennathan handed down the sentence at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday, November 9. The sentencing followed his conviction last week on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women between 2004 and 2009.

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Addressing Brand during the sentencing hearing, Judge Bennathan said his growing fame had been accompanied by an increasing sense of entitlement towards women.

“About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous. You were clever — and in many people's eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator,” the judge told him.

Bennathan criticised Brand's “casual and arrogant disregard” for women's right to refuse him, saying the comedian appeared to believe his celebrity status allowed him to behave as he pleased, without being bound by the rules governing ordinary social conduct.

The judge also took issue with Brand's conduct during the trial, accusing him of telling a “series of lies” and displaying what he described as “staggering arrogance”.

Emphasising the importance of consent, Bennathan said a woman's right to refuse sexual advances remained absolute, irrespective of what she wore, where she went or how much alcohol she consumed.

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Brand was convicted following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. The jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, but cleared him of two other counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The sentence marks a significant fall from grace for the comedian, who rose to prominence through stand-up comedy, television and film appearances.

Under the applicable release arrangements, Brand is expected to serve approximately two-thirds of his sentence in custody before being released on licence. He will also be placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

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