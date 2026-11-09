A Peek Into Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Family Holiday In Japan

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated their first Diwali after marriage with a memorable family holiday in Japan. The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, jetted off to the picturesque destination with Vijay's parents and brother Anand Deverakonda. The actors have been sharing glimpses of their vacation on social media, giving fans a peek into their fun getaway.

From participating in a traditional Goma ceremony to enjoying romantic moments together, Vijay and Rashmika's Japan diaries were filled with love, family time and festive cheer.

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Rashmika Mandanna Shares Glimpses Of Their Japan Holiday

Rashmika took to Instagram to share a series of photographs from the family vacation. One of the pictures captured Vijay warmly hugging his mother as they enjoyed quality time amid Japan's scenic surroundings.

The actress also offered fans a glimpse of their romantic side. In one snippet, Vijay is seen planting a sweet kiss on Rashmika's nose as she leans in for the affectionate moment.

The couple soaked in the natural beauty of Japan, enjoying its lush greenery and picturesque walking trails. Sharing the photographs, Rashmika extended her Diwali wishes to fans and their families.

“Happyyyy Diwaliiiii from all of us to you, my lovessss! I hope you find happiness in all the little and big things you do, that you're always blessed with good health, lots of joy and endless love.. Sending my warmest wishes to you and your families. Have the most beautiful Diwaliiii!” she wrote.

Vijay Deverakonda Performs Traditional Goma Ritual In Japan

Vijay, too, shared a special moment from their Japanese holiday. The actor posted a video of himself performing the traditional Goma ritual, a sacred fire ceremony associated with Japanese Esoteric Buddhism.

During the ritual, participants write their prayers, wishes or names on small wooden sticks known as goma-gi and offer them to a consecrated fire. The ceremony is believed to help dispel negative energies and overcome worldly desires, ego, past karma and mental obstacles.

Sharing the video, Vijay wrote, “When you find a way to do GOMA (Homam) in Japan on Happy Diwali. Sending you all lots of love, biggest hugs and Diwali wishes to you and all your family from the Deverakonda family.”

The actor shared glimpses of the family spending time together. Dressed in comfortable winter outfits, Vijay and Rashmika were seen sharing a warm embrace. Another photograph captured the couple enjoying a lighthearted moment with Vijay's brother Anand.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Relationship Timeline

The couple first shared screen space in the 2018 Telugu film Geetha Govindam. Their on-screen chemistry struck a chord with audiences, and the two reunited for the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Their successful collaborations sparked speculation about their relationship, although they largely kept their personal lives away from the public eye.

After years of speculation, the couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. Their wedding celebrations honoured both Telugu and Kodava traditions.

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