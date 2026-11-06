Adani Ports In Focus: Evos Acquisition Makes Motilal Oswal More Optimistic; Check Target Price

Adani Ports has agreed to acquire 100% stake in Netherlands-headquartered Evos B.V. (Evos) from Igneo Infrastructure Partners. The proposed transaction is an all-cash deal at an enterprise value of €2.56 billion. The transaction values Evos at an equity value of €1.18 billion, implying an acquisition multiple of 11.7 times CY25 EV/EBITDA.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum, says domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal after its Q2 results.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,170, implying a potential upside of around 15% from current price as per the report.

Adani Ports has agreed to acquire 100% stake in Netherlands-headquartered Evos B.V. (Evos) from Igneo Infrastructure Partners. The proposed transaction is an all-cash deal at an enterprise value of €2.56 billion. The transaction values Evos at an equity value of €1.18 billion, implying an acquisition multiple of 11.7 times CY25 EV/EBITDA.

Evos' operations comprise eight port-based terminals across seven strategic ports in five countries - Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Malta.

ALSO READ | Titan Q2 Review: Target Price Cut Doesn't Diminish Motilal Oswal's Bullish View | Here's Why

Similar to Adani Ports' recent NQXT acquisition, Evos is also backed by a similar take-or-pay arrangement with most of the customers. While NQXT was acquired at ~17x EV/EBITDA, the current acquisition at ~11.7x EV/EBITDA appears relatively attractive, offering scope for value creation as the assets scale up.

With strong cash flows, a healthy cash balance of Rs 12,500 crore, and a net debt-to EBITDA ratio of 1.8 times pre-acquisition, Motilal Oswa believes the acquisition strengthens Adani Ports' global footprint, adds a high-margin and cash-generative business, and offers significant scope for value creation through operational efficiencies and better asset utilisation.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Adani Ports.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.