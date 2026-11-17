Cummins India's margin outlook has become a key concern for brokerages, even as investments in data centres and artificial intelligence support long-term demand for power generation equipment.

Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the stock to Reduce from Buy and cut its target price to Rs 4,500 from Rs 5,300. UBS retained Sell, while BofA Securities maintained Underperform. Nomura remained Neutral.That came as higher commodity costs have affected profitability for a second consecutive quarter.

The company reported 4.1% year-on-year revenue growth in Q2FY27. The new management team said commodity and input cost inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and supply-chain challenges had affected profitability. Price increases are being implemented in phases, but their benefit will take time to flow through as the company continues to execute orders booked at earlier contracted prices. Data centres account for around 30–40% of the Power Generation business, offering a significant growth opportunity.

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Cummins India Q2 highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit down 18.5% to Rs 507 crore from Rs 622 crore.

Revenue up 4.1% to Rs 3,301 crore from Rs 3,170 crore.

Ebitda down 27.1% to Rs 506 crore from Rs 695 crore.

Ebitda margin at 15.3% versus 21.9%.

Cummins India said that the demand remained robust across key end markets, including data centres. The segment contributes around 30–40% of Power Generation sales, while the data-centre inquiry pipeline remains strong. The company is working with suppliers to increase capacity as demand for generator sets rises globally, driven partly by investments linked to artificial intelligence.

Competition is another concern. Brokerages have flagged increasing competition in data-centre and conventional generator markets, which could limit pricing power. Supply constraints in the QSK60 engine ecosystem and the growing requirement for larger generators also remain monitorables.

Here's what brokerages had to say about Cummins India after its results announcement and earnings call:

Kotak Neo

Downgrade to Reduce from Buy; cut target price to Rs 4,500 from Rs 5,300.

Data-centre investments support long-term demand, but raw-material inflation and competitive pricing constrain profitability.

Expects gradual margin recovery as price increases take effect, with reinvestment required to defend market share.

Cuts earnings estimate by 10–11% and lowers the valuation multiple to 40 times amid persistent margin uncertainty.

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Nomura

Maintain Neutral; retains target price at Rs 5,112.

Sees strong data-centre demand and a healthy order pipeline supporting growth, with demand for QSK60 engines exceeding available supply.

Believes commodity inflation and delayed pricing benefits will continue to constrain margins, while management remains cautious about further price increases.

Expects domestic demand to remain resilient and exports to recover, although visibility on profitability remains limited.

UBS

Maintain Sell; cuts target price to Rs 3,320 from Rs 3,500.

Believes rising competition in data-centre and conventional generator markets could weaken pricing power and put sustainable margins under pressure.

Sees hyperscaler investments as a growth opportunity, but higher imported content and increasing requirements for larger generators could constrain profitability.

Cuts FY27–FY29 earnings per share estimates by 11%, 5%, and 4%, respectively.

Prefers ABB India and Siemens, citing stronger potential for margin expansion.

BofA Securities

Maintain Underperform; cuts target price to Rs 3,985 from Rs 4,008.

Believes robust data-centre demand will support growth, but commodity inflation and delayed price realisation will weigh on near-term profitability.

Expects Ebitda margins to recover towards 19–20% by FY28–FY29, although management has not indicated where margins could bottom out.

Cuts FY27–FY29 earnings per share estimates by 1–6%, with margin recovery remaining the key earnings catalyst.

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