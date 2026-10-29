'Nahin Bhool Pai': Madhubala Remained Heartbroken Over Dilip Kumar Till Her Final Days, Reveals Sister

Madhubala's relationship with legendary actor Dilip Kumar remains one of the most remembered romances in Hindi cinema.

Decades after their relationship ended, Madhubala's sister, Madhur Bhushan, has revealed that the actress was unable to forget her first love, even after marrying singer-actor Kishore Kumar.

In an exclusive interview with Vickey Lalwani, Madhur opened up about Madhubala's life and her romance with Dilip Kumar.

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Madhur Recalls Madhubala's Confession About Dilip Kumar

During the interview, Madhur was asked whether Madhubala had managed to move on from Dilip Kumar after marrying Kishore Kumar. She replied that the actress had been unable to forget her former love.

Madhur revealed that Madhubala had confided in her about her unresolved feelings during her final days. Recalling the conversation, she said, “She confessed to me... she said, ‘I am unable to forget Yusuf Sahab.' Yusuf was Dilip Kumar's real name.

Reflecting on the lasting impact of their relationship, Madhur added, “First love is impossible to forget. If someone says they have forgotten it, they are lying.”

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar reportedly parted ways due to her heart condition, the Naya Daur court case and disagreements over her father. While Dilip Kumar wanted her to distance herself from her father, Madhubala hoped to bring them closer. Howevere, their romance ended, and Madhubala later married Kishore Kumar.

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Dilip Kumar's Grave Lies Close To Madhubala's

Madhubala died on February 23, 1969. Madhur also shared details about Dilip Kumar's presence at Madhubala's burial. Asked whether he attended, she confirmed that he had travelled from Madras to pay his respects. However, his flight was delayed, and by the time he reached the Santacruz cemetery, the burial had already taken place.

She recalled another striking coincidence involving the two stars. When Dilip Kumar died decades later, he was buried in the same cemetery, just five to 10 metres away from Madhubala's grave.

Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu in 1966, and they remained together for 55 years. He passed away on July 7, 2021, aged 98.

Though their romance ended during their lifetimes, they now rest close to each other, adding a poignant chapter to their love story.

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Watch The Full Interview Here:

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