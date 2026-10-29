Voltamp Transformers Shares Recover After Crashing 10% On Q2 Margin Woes

Voltamp Transformers shares came under sharp selling pressure on Thursday, falling as much as 10.41% to an intraday low of Rs 9,294.45 per share after the company reported a year-on-year decline in its EBITDA margin for the second quarter of FY27.

However, the stock staged a recovery during the session. At around 1:30 pm, Voltamp Transformers shares were trading 2.03% lower at Rs 10,165, recovering substantially from the day's low as investors assessed the company's quarterly performance.

Voltamp Transformers Q2 Results: Margins Under Pressure

Voltamp Transformers' EBITDA margin contracted by 390 basis points to 15.5% in Q2 FY27, compared with 19.4% in Q2 FY26. The decline in margins came despite healthy growth in revenue and an improvement in profitability.

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The company's net profit increased 7.9% year-on-year to Rs 85.1 crore from Rs 78.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue surged 41.8% to Rs 684 crore from Rs 483 crore, while EBITDA rose 13.1% to Rs 106 crore from Rs 93.6 crore.

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The contrasting performance, with strong revenue growth but a contraction in operating margins, remained a key factor in the market's reaction to the quarterly results.

Voltamp Transformers Share Price History

Voltamp Transformers shares have gained 4% over the past five trading days but declined 4% over the past month and 13% over the past six months.

However, the stock has advanced 40% over the past year and 579% over the past five years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are up 30%.

About Voltamp Transformers

Voltamp Transformers Ltd is an Indian manufacturer of power and distribution transformers, catering to industries, utilities and infrastructure projects.

Its product portfolio includes oil-filled and cast-resin transformers used across sectors such as power, cement, steel, chemicals and renewable energy. The company is headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat.

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