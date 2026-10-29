NBCC Sells Delhi Apartments At Sarojini Nagar For Rs 5,191 Crore; More Details Inside

NBCC (India) Ltd has successfully concluded an e-auction for residential apartments spanning approximately 8.80 lakh square feet at Avenue Towers, Africa Avenue Marg, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, with a total sale value of around Rs 5,191 crore.

In an exchange filing, NBCC said, "This is hereby informed that NBCC (India) Limited has successfully sold residential apartments of approx. 8.80 lac sq. ft area at Avenue Towers, Africa Avenue Marg Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi through an e-auction at total sale value of approximately Rs 5,191 crore."

NBCC To Earn 1% Marketing Fee

The company will receive a marketing fee equivalent to 1% of the total sale value from the transaction.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

NBCC Results

NBCC is scheduled to consider and approve its September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2 FY27) results on November 5, 2026. It may also consider declaring second interim dividend.

In Q1 FY27, the company's net profit rose 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 155 crore from Rs 132 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue declined 5.6% to Rs 2,260 crore from Rs 2,392 crore, while EBITDA increased 39% to Rs 155 crore from Rs 111 crore.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin improved to 6.9% from 4.7% in the year-ago period.

The company also approved the incorporation of a subsidiary as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for a real estate investment trust (REIT).

NBCC Share Price History

NBCC shares have gained 0.55% over the past five trading days and risen 10.29% over the past month. The stock has advanced 24.9% over the past six months and 39.2% over the past year.

On a year-to-date basis, NBCC shares are up 42.6%, while the stock has delivered a gain of 135% over the past five years.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.